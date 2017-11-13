‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sally Discovers Steffy-Bill Cheating – Forrester Diva Begs Enemy For Help

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) cheats with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) this week, which all B&B fans knew was coming. But this story is about to take a big twist, and the worst possible person discovers the cheating, Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). Steffy feels betrayed after Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) confessed to kissing Sally but Steffy goes too far and will soon regret her actions. Too bad Sally won’t let Steffy keep her secret.

Steffy rages at Liam, walks out, then cheats

This week’s Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video (see below) shows that Steffy accuses Liam of cheating for his life and death minor indiscretion, and she runs off. For several days, Steffy refuses to speak to Liam. However, Steffy does take Dollar Bill’s call, and he comes over to comfort her on Wednesday, November 15, according to Bold spoilers from She Knows Soaps. That leads to tears, hugging, then some sketchy sex between Steffy and her hunky father-in-law.

This is not the beginning of a torrid love affair, though, but rather a shameful secret Steffy and Bill pledge to keep from Liam. Back home, Steffy’s hubby Liam agrees that he betrayed Steffy and pledges to make things right with her and buys her a gift to make things up with her, according to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Central. Liam is shocked when Steffy is suddenly much more understanding and forgives him out of the blue for locking lips with the ginger fashion designer.

Thanksgiving shocker for Liam

The soap magazines predict that Liam thinks all is good with Steffy after she forgives him. Unfortunately, Liam doesn’t know that she’s the one that cheated and with his dad, which makes it so much worse. Steffy and Bill put on a big show for Liam and try to act like the Spencer family is a united front. This leads to big Thanksgiving plans for the family, but things are not well, and that’s when Sally comes back into the story. Sally can’t get Liam off her mind.

B&B spoilers promise that Sally fantasizes about how her life would be if Liam were her man, but she won’t make a move to break up his marriage. Meanwhile, Steffy needs a favor from Bill to keep their dirty secret. Bold spoilers and rumors promise that Sally catches a big break when she overhears Bill and Steffy talking and learns they cheated. After the way Steffy has treated Sally, it’s a huge reveal for Sally to discover that Steffy betrayed Liam, whom Sally sees as a golden boy.

Steffy begs Sally to keep quiet

Thanksgiving drama on Bold and the Beautiful promises to be tense. Since Sally knows that Steffy slept with Dollar Bill, it doesn’t seem likely that she’ll keep quiet. Steffy will try and convince Sally to keep her secret so that Liam isn’t crushed. But just as Liam told Sally that he had to tell Steffy about their kiss, even though he knew it would hurt his wife, Sally knows that Liam deserves the truth about Steffy and his father. Now Steffy has the choice of whether to come clean or let Sally air the dirt.

Bold spoilers tease this might be more complicated if Steffy discovers she’s pregnant. It’s been mentioned several times that Steffy is trying to get pregnant so if she turns up with a bun in the oven, there’s the inevitable question of who’s the daddy. There’s also the issue that after Steffy sleeps with Bill, the Spencer magnate will find himself obsessed with his daughter-in-law. There’s pain coming for all four and Sally might wind up with Liam while Bill wins Steffy. We’ll find out soon!

