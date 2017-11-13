Shannon Beador Takes Girls Trip After David Beador Divorce, Shows Off Weight Loss

Shannon Beador is doing her best to move on from her 17-year marriage to David Beador.

Weeks after confirming her marriage had come to an end, the Real Housewives of Orange County star embarked on a fun girls trip with her sister to New York City, where she is set to appear on Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, later tonight.

“Perfect time for a trip with family for [Watch What Happens Live] tomorrow!” Shannon Beador wrote in the caption of a photo of herself and her sister.

In the image, Shannon Beador was showing off her weight loss with a thinner face and slimmer frame and immediately, her fans and followers on Instagram took notice and applauded her for her new look.

Shannon Beador and her husband David went through a number of tense moments during the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County and during a conversation with Tamra Judge, Shannon admitted that David felt more like her roommate than her husband.

A short time after production on Season 12 concluded, Shannon Beador released a statement to Bravo’s The Daily Dish, confirming that she and David had decided to end their marriage. Beador also said in her statement that she and David were dedicated to parenting their three girls, Sophia, 16, and twins Stella and Adeline, 13, as a team.

Shannon Beador and David Beador joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County during Season 9 and during Season 10, David came clean about a months-long affair. In the months that followed David’s shocking news, he and Shannon attempted to mend their marriage through therapy and during Season 11, they were seen renewing their vows in front of their co-stars.

While Shannon Beador and her husband appeared to be in a good place during Season 11, things between them took a turn for the worse at the end of that year and throughout Season 12, a divorce appeared imminent.

To see more of Shannon Beador and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Peggy Sulahian, and Kelly Dodd

