Mom Of Nine Ended 23-Year Marriage To Elope With 14-Years Younger Gambian Lover She Met On Facebook

Heidi Hepworth, a 44-year-old mom from the U.K., left her husband, Andy Hepworth, for a much younger lover from Africa. She and Andy have been together for 23 years now and had six children together, but she chose to ditch them and be with 30-year-old Mamadou Jallow from Gambia.

Andy Hepworth revealed that his wife met her lover on Facebook and he believes that she was brainwashed. He thinks this way because he knew his wife to be a loving and caring mother before she started to talk to strangers on social media.

“He has brainwashed her. It’s one big fantasy for her and she is following it through step by step,” Andy said.

Andy further described his wife’s sudden change as like being possessed by an alien. He narrated that after getting tattoos, getting a tan, and giving herself a total makeover, Heidi Hepworth subsequently flew to Gambia in October. Andy said that it was his wife’s very first overseas trip.

Heidi also has three kids from her previous marriage but Andy accepted and treated them as his own so they are raising nine children in all. However, Heidi abandoned them to begin a new life with Mamadou.

Speaking to the Sun, the dumbfounded Andy said as follows.

“The person she has become is horrible. She was a loving, caring mom.”

Heartbroken husband tells how wife left him and nine kids for Gambian lover https://t.co/T5lwmyaVen pic.twitter.com/xALaqChy2a — The Sun (@TheSun) November 13, 2017

In her defense, Heidi told the publication that Mamadou is a nice man and he did not pursue her just to get a British passport or visa. She insisted that her new man is a good person.

The 44-year-old went on to explain that she met a young man but people cannot categorize their relationship as an affair because her marriage with Andy had problems. Heidi disclosed that they drifted apart so she can have a new relationship.

Heidi Hepworth, 44, from East Boldon in South Tyneside, ditched husband Andy, also 44, for 30-year-old Mamadou… https://t.co/X77KdASReH — North East EDL (@NorthEastEDL) November 13, 2017

Heidi Hepworth appears to be really lovestruck when she said that she saw her future with Mamadou. And with regards to her kids, she claimed that she misses them but they talk via video chat every day.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Andy started to notice some changes in his wife in March. During that time, Heidi started to add Asian and African men in her social media accounts. On top of this, she was going out with friends more frequently and began dressing and wearing make up in the way she had never done before.

Heidi and Andy Hepworth met in the 90s and they started to live together. Although they have been together for 23 years, it was only five years ago when they tied the knot, so the husband is really devastated.

[Featured Image from Heidi Hepworth/Facebook]