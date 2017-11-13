Kate Middleton Once Again Proves She Is Just Like Us With Her Latest Revelation

Kate Middleton may be a part of the royal family, but she still deals with everyday problems like the rest of the world. In a recent interview, Prince William’s wife talked about what it is like dropping her kids off at school, proving once again that she’s just like us.

Parents is reporting that Middleton spoke at an education forum in London put on by Place2Be School Leaders. The Duchess of Cambridge told the audience that she realized it takes a whole community to raise a child, from moms to teachers and support staff, while dropping off her son, Prince George, at school. The soon-to-be mother of three also admonished her listeners to collaborate and give every child a chance to reach their fullest potential.

Middleton did not drop off George for his first school day back in September because she was suffering from severe morning sickness, also known as hyperemesis gravidarum. Instead, Prince William took George to school on his first day. The couple is currently gearing up for their third baby together, which is reportedly due in April.

In addition to her daily life as a mom, Kate Middleton also shares a great sense for fashion. In fact, E! Online reports that Meghan Markle and Middleton’s wardrobes have crossed over from time to time. Middleton recently donned a black lace dress by Diane von Furstenberg for a charity gala aiding children and family outreach. She wore the same dress back in 2014 during the Royal Variety Performances. Markle, meanwhile, rocked a shorter version of the gown on the red carpet in 2012.

It isn’t clear if Markle and Middleton ever talk about their similar tastes in fashion, but they seem to enjoy the same sense of style. If Markle ever ties the knot with Prince Harry, then she and Middleton will clearly have a lot to talk about. Markle and Harry have not announced an engagement, despite multiple sources confirming their plans to wed.

While we wait to hear more on the wedding front, Middleton and William are getting ready for the birth of their third baby. The couple announced Kate Middleton’s pregnancy a few months ago and couldn’t be more excited about expanding the royal family.

