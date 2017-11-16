Many fans are still wondering if George R.R. Martin will be able to publish The Winds of Winter in December. Avid followers of the A Song of Ice and Fire series have been waiting for its sixth installment for almost seven years already. However, the veteran author has been keeping things under wraps. Now, new reports suggest that the brain behind Game of Thrones might publish the much-awaited book before 2017 officially ends.

Rumors suggest that George R.R. Martin has completed the novel already, and it could possibly hit the stores next month. However, the author has divulged that The Winds of Winter might be released together with the first volume of Fire and Blood. Using his LiveJournal blog, George said fans could get two novels from him next year.

“No publication date has been set yet, but it’s likely that we will get the first volume of FIRE AND BLOOD out in late 2018 or early 2019. The second volume, which will carry the history from Aegon III up to Robert’s Rebellion, is largely unwritten, so that one will be a few more years in coming.”

The A Dance with Dragons writer also debunked the claims saying that he stopped writing the highly-anticipated book. George R.R. Martin clarified that he is still working on The Winds of Winter, contrary to the claims saying that he has finished writing it. However, George did not divulge how long it would take him to finally complete the long overdue novel.

“And, yes, I know you all want to know about THE WINDS OF WINTER too. I’ve seen some truly weird reports about WOW on the internet of late, by ‘journalists’ who make their stories up out of whole cloth. I don’t know which story is more absurd, the one that says the book is finished and I’ve been sitting on it for some nefarious reason, or the one that says I have no pages. Both ‘reports’ are equally false and equally moronic. I am still working on it, I am still months away (how many? good question), I still have good days and bad days, and that’s all I care to say.”

Should George R.R. Martin publish The Winds of Winter in 2018, it would still be the longest gap between publications of any novels in the A Song of Ice and Fire series. For starters, these books are the basis of the popular television show aired on HBO, Game of Thrones. The imminent sixth ASOIAF novel is going to be the second to last book in the series.

Meanwhile, Gardner Dozois revealed that he would not be working with George R.R. Martin until the latter finishes working on the A Song of Ice and Fire series. Writing on Reedit, the 70-year-old American science fiction author divulged that he and George have agreed to put all their projects on hold. The founding editor of The Year’s Best Science Fiction also teased that Martin is currently focusing on The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring.

“George and I have agreed we’d like to do OLD MOON or OLD LUNA and maybe others, but all subsequent collaborative anthologies with him have been put on hold until after he finishes his novel series.”

Speculation suggests that the official release dates of the last two installments of the famous book series would be announced soon. However, George R.R. Martin has yet to confirm or deny these reports. Stay tuned for more news and updates about the upcoming The Winds of Winter novel!

