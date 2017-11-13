Leah Messer Reveals Addie’s New Favorite – And Annoying – Game

Leah Messer is currently raising three girls and one can imagine she has her hands full every day. Leah has revealed that her girls are becoming more independent and her daughter Aleeah looks more like her with every passing day. As it turns out, Teen Mom 2 fans are learning that her youngest daughter, Adalynn – also known as Addie – is the troublemaker of the group. She is very fierce, independent, and it seems like she doesn’t care what her mother thinks of her troublemaking ways. Leah is frequently posting videos of her daughter, and Addie surely has a fun attitude.

This weekend, the Teen Mom 2 star revealed that her daughter has a new game that she likes to play. While Addie thinks it’s hilarious, her mother doesn’t seem to think the same way. According to a new Instagram post, Leah Messer is now revealing that Addie is hiding everything, including her phone. Addie is also hiding Leah’s friend’s phone, which means the girls are constantly trying to find their things. It sounds like Addie has no interest in telling her mother where she has hidden her things. Perhaps it is more fun to have her mother look for her phone.

“This kid… she hides everything and won’t tell where she put,” Leah revealed in an Instagram video, where she’s caught asking her daughter whose things she likes to hide.

It sounds like Leah Messer is having fun with her girls at home, even though her daughter may be making her day harder for her. Perhaps Leah needs to keep her phone and important items, such as keys and wallet, hidden from Addie. One could hope that she doesn’t hide her mother’s things when Leah is expecting to make a call or receive one. Leah is currently in school, so it is possible that she wants to keep her phone handy, so she can call professors for help should she need it. Leah may open up about her schooling on the next season of Teen Mom 2. As for Addie, one can hope she has dropped this game next year.

What do you think of Leah Messer’s video post about her daughter Adalynn? Are you surprised that Messer’s daughter is hiding everything these days?

[Featured Image via MTV]