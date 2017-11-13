Mark Ballas is revealing the pretty surprising news that he may be ready to quit Dancing with the Stars after Season 25 of the competition show – which is currently airing on ABC on Monday nights – comes to an end later this year.

Ballas, who’s currently competing with musician Lindsey Sterling and has been appearing on the series for the past 10 years, admitted in a new interview that there’s a good chance he won’t be back for Season 26 in 2018 after he returned to the show this year for the first time since Season 22.

Speaking to Closer, Mark made the admission when asked by the magazine who his dream partner would be going forward in the competition.

Avoiding answering the question of who he’d like to dance with in the future, Ballas instead responded by admitting, “I don’t know if I’ll be back in the future.”

“I don’t know,” the DWTS professional dancer then continued, before then adding “we’ll see” when it comes to returning to the ABC show once again.

But one person who may just get Mark back in the ballroom for Season 26 is his wife BC Jean, who teased to the outlet that she would actually consider competing on the show if she was partnered with her husband, who she married in a romantic ceremony last year.

“I always say it depends on how much they pay me!” the singer and songwriter joked when asked if she’d be willing to show off her moves on DWTS with Mark. “I don’t know. I think as tough as I am on the outside I think I’m pretty fragile.”

“I would have to go on and wing it and I’m just super competitive,” she then continued of potentially joining Dancing with the Stars herself after Mark confessed that he could be ready to quit the show. “I don’t know if it’s for me. I know I’d win if I went on, but I don’t know.”

Notably, Ballas first appeared on the ABC series 10 years ago in 2007 when he danced on Season 5 with former Cheetah Girls singer and actress Sabrina Bryan. Since then, he’s appeared intermittently as a professional dancer over the past decade but most recently skipped both Seasons 23 and 24 before then heading back to the ballroom this year.

Called in some reinforcements. #TeamSTARK #DWTS ???? A post shared by markballas (@markballas) on Oct 19, 2017 at 4:30pm PDT

Mark’s confession that he may quit and not be returning to DWTS again next year came shortly after Dancing with the Stars faced some serious backlash as fans seriously called out the show. Some viewers claimed that they didn’t think Ballas and Stirling are being treated fairly on the series, which will be heading into the semi-finals tonight (November 13).

A number of fans voiced their opinions in a flurry of less than impressed tweets last week, with some claiming that they thought Mark and Lindsey’s scores from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Len Goodman have been consistently lower than they deserve.

A seriously disgruntled fan even claimed on Twitter that they think the show has been treating Ballas “like trash” and suggested that he should quit.

But while Mark is hinting that he may not be back again after this year, ABC isn’t expected to make an official announcement as to which professional dancers will be back once again until February or March 2018.

Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars airs on Monday nights on ABC. Season 26 is expected to debut in March 2018.

What do you think of Mark Ballas’s hint that he may be ready to officially quit DWTS? Do you want to see the pro return to Dancing with the Stars for Season 26 in 2018?

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel]