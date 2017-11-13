‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Graham To Blame For Dina’s Antics – Silver Fox Gets Twisted Revenge

The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Graham Bloodworth (Max Shippee) knew that Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) would fall apart once she got back to Genoa City, but how he knew has yet to be revealed. Remember a couple of weeks ago when Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) went to Florida to retrieve Dina from Graham? The silver fox surrendered her with little fuss, wished Jack luck, and told him he’d “need it.” You can refresh your memory with this Y&R recap if you forgot the very important turn of phrase that Graham used.

Graham’s revenge unfolds in Genoa City

While some Y&R rumors tease that Graham might have replaced Dina with a doppelganger, it now seems that it’s not an evil twin responsible for Dina’s diva antics. Instead, it seems that Dina’s illness has gotten the best of her. Just as Sally Sussman was retiring from the CBS soap, she offered some interesting Young and the Restless spoilers on her way out the door. One of them was that Dina had Alzheimer’s Disease and had a poignant storyline coming her way. But how is it that Dina went from smiling in Florida with Graham to slapping Jack’s hand when he tried to touch his mom?

Then the next day she went from rejecting Jack to happily going back to Genoa City. Now, back in town, Dina almost wrecked Jabot with an unauthorized price hike, called Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) a stripper and also tore Gloria Abbott (Judith Chapman) apart. Dina said awful things to Jack about his dad John Abbott being disappointed in him. But that was just the start. Dina stole Sweet and Low from Crimson Lights and silverware from the GCAC. Worst of all, she used the cutlery to stab Nikki. Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday have Dina lurking in Zack’s (Ryan Ashton) car.

Y&R spoilers for Monday show Dina off her rocker

After Dina stabbed Nikki, she disappeared and hid in Zack’s car after his reveal as the sex ring mastermind. Her behavior is getting increasingly reckless and dangerous. Let’s not forget that Dina burned down The Underground even though Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) is worried that he’s to blame. In fact, Graham is the culprit behind all this trouble even though he’s down in Florida while all heck is breaking loose in Genoa City. So how is Graham wreaking havoc with Dina as his tool? It’s all about her Alzheimer’s.

The Young and the Restless spoilers remind us that Graham and Dina have a pact. He pledged to take care of her while her health (and mind) fell apart, which both of them knew was coming. Only Graham, Dina and her private physician know about her Alzheimer’s and she’s been under treatment for her ailment. But when Jack took Dina from Graham, he also unwittingly took her off her medication regimen that was keeping her disease in check. Graham knew when Jack took Dina back to Genoa City that she was a ticking time bomb without her meds. Jack and Ashley were clueless.

Dina continues to fragment – Graham’s revenge festers

Y&R spoilers predict that it won’t be too much longer before all of this explodes. This week, Young and the Restless spoilers from She Knows Soaps promise that Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) must arrest Dina for her aggressive behavior. Stabbing Nikki was bad, but there’s more to it. The confused geriatric won’t spend too much time in police custody, though, as her family figures out quickly that what Dina needs is a doctor’s appointment, not time behind bars.

By the end of the week, Y&R spoilers from Soap Central say that Dina’s diagnosis is revealed to her family. This is Graham’s twisted revenge. The silver fox knew all along about Dina’s illness, and he’s been keeping her on her medication and under treatment, so she was thriving, for the most part. But when Jack took Dina from Graham, he also unknowingly took her away from her medication that was keeping her Alzheimer’s in a manageable state. Graham knew that, and he also knew Dina would fall apart.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that’s why Graham wished him luck. He knew that Dina’s mental state would crumble and her family would pay the price. Graham’s behavior is cruel, no matter what revenge he thought Dina deserved. It remains to be seen if Graham will pay for targeting the woman that ruined his family. Be sure to watch this dramatic week on Y&R as the Abbott family rallies around their matriarch as the crisis deepens and check back often for more The Young and the Restless spoilers and news.

