Is Amber Portwood At Risk Of A Drug Relapse After Going Off Medication Due To Pregnancy?

Amber Portwood recently went of medication in an effort to adjust to her life prescription-free but is the Teen Mom OG star putting her future sobriety at risk?

While going off medication can be risky for many, a new report has revealed that Amber Portwood, who is about two months pregnant with her second child, has been sober since late 2013, when she was released from prison after serving a 16-month sentence on drug-related charges.

“There isn’t an issue with her sobriety,” a family insider revealed to Radar Online on November 13.

Amber Portwood may have had a troubled past but she seems to be doing great in recent years, as is her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, who has a troubled past of his own. As the outlet revealed, Glennon was charged with DUI in 2014 and served 96 hours in jail. He was also required to pay thousands in fines and fees and attend 20 alcoholic anonymous and narcotics anonymous meetings.

“To the best of my knowledge, Andrew doesn’t have issues with addiction. He’s been busted in the past, but it’s not a recurring thing,” the source explained of Amber Portwood’s boyfriend.

As for Amber Portwood’s former boyfriend, Matt Baier, who she was set to wed in October before calling off her engagement after filming Teen Mom OG Season 6, the insider claimed there were recurring issues of addition. That said, Amber Portwood was able to stay sober for the three years they dated.

Amber Portwood is expecting her second child with Andrew Glennon, who doesn’t yet have any children of his own, after just a few months of dating. As Teen Mom OG fans will recall, Portwood began dating Glennon over the summer after meeting him on the set of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition.

During filming on the WEtv reality series, Amber Portwood and Matt Baier were attempting to mend their broken engagement. Then, after being unable to do so, Portwood moved on with Glennon, who was working on set as a lighting technician.

To see more of Amber Portwood, her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, and her co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, and Farrah Abraham, tune into the Teen Mom OG Season 7 premiere on November 27 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

