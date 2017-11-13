‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Portwood’s Sobriety No Longer A Worry For Her Family

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood is currently expecting her second child. The MTV mom announced her pregnancy with new boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, earlier this month, and sources close to Portwood and her family are speaking out about the reality star’s sobriety.

According to a Nov. 13 report by Radar Online, Amber Portwood is happy, healthy, and ready to become a mom for the second time, but is her family worried that she’ll maintain her sobriety through all of her recent life changes? Sources close to the Teen Mom OG star and her family reveal that Amber’s sobriety is not an issue for those closest to her and that they are not worried that she’ll relapse in the future.

As many Teen Mom OG fans may remember, Amber Portwood previously served 16 months in prison on drug-related charges after she refused to get treatment in a rehab facility. Amber has stated in the past that she knew rehab wouldn’t help her, so she opted to go to court and take her prison sentence.

Meanwhile, Portwood’s new boyfriend and soon to be father of her second child, Andrew Glennon, has his own past when it comes to substance abuse. Glennon was arrested back in 2014 for driving under the influence. Andrew was ordered to serve 96 hours in an LA county jail and pay $2,000 in fines. He also was ordered to attend 20 alcoholic anonymous/narcotics anonymous meetings twice a week. However, the insider reveals that Amber Portwood’s new man doesn’t seem to still have any issues with substance abuse and that his issues were “not a recurring thing.”

Amber’s former fiancé, Matt Baier, admitted to having addiction issues and confessed to suffering a relapse while he was engaged to the Teen Mom OG star. Portwood and Baier called it quits over the summer after attending Marriage Boot Camp together. However, Amber met Andrew Glennon on set, and the two have been nearly inseparable since. Sources claim that if Amber could maintain her sobriety while in a relationship with Matt then she “will be fine now.”

What are your thoughts on Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood’s family letting go of their fears for a relapse as she gets ready to welcome baby number two?

