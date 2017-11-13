‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Is There More To Dr. Bensch Than Meets The Eye? Friend, Foe, Or The Big Boss?

General Hospital has introduced a few new characters recently with more coming on board very soon. One of them is Dr. Bensch, played by soap vet James DePaiva. The former One Life To Live actor has only been seen a handful of times since he started, but he has been on a little more lately, having a few scenes with Kiki Jerome. With the Jason Morgan twin storyline becoming quite intense now, many GH fans are wondering who will end up being Dr. Klein’s boss who drugged Jason for five years. Could that person possibly be Dr. Bensch?

On Friday’s episode of General Hospital, Dr. Bensch was approached by Kiki with a flash drive in her hand inquiring about the final treatment for Ava’s facial reconstruction. Griffin was also with him. According to She Knows Soaps, neither one of them wanted to be involved in the surgery that Dr. Klein started but never finished.

Having Dr. Bensch now involved with the happenings at the Russian clinic may just be a prelude to something else. Could it be that there is more to this man? Having a well-known soap actor such as James DePaiva is a big deal. His new role seems to be just taking up space right now, but it could be leading up to a twist that no one will see coming with this guy.

Since his debut this summer on General Hospital, the new doctor seems to be laying low. He has mainly been appearing on screen to be Kiki’s mentor and to be something of a romantic diversion for Alexis Davis until Julian Jerome gets out of prison.

.@GeneralHospital's @jimdepaiva Put His Personal Growth To The Test By Returning To Daytime https://t.co/oppbzsr6OB — Soap Opera Digest (@SoapDigest) October 10, 2017

He started out trying to treat Sam Morgan for her mysterious condition but has since been more off screen than on. Viewers have noticed that there has been something a little fishy about this guy, and it very well could be that he is just waiting for the right moment to let his true self out in the open.

The big boss that Dr. Klein and Andre Maddox have been talking to about Jason Morgan has been a mystery. General Hospital has been keeping fans guessing as to who this person is. Another new character that has been introduced recently is Cassandra, played by another One Life To Live alum, Jessica Tuck. Her role as Cassandra has turned out to be one evil lady. She is actually a front-runner as being the boss as well, according to social media.

Valentin looks to free himself from Cassandra… as she tightens her web around him. ???? STARTING NOW… an all-new #GH on ABC! pic.twitter.com/EBUfZjP49T — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 27, 2017

However, Dr. Bensch is becoming more and more suspicious. He could also be the one who had Julian Jerome attacked in prison for some reason. His involvement with Alexis looked like it was quite innocent, but he could have ties to the mob somehow and be the person who is behind holding Jason Morgan hostage at the Russian clinic for five years.

Do you think Dr. Bensch is as innocent as he appears to be? Who will end up being the one who kept Jason Morgan away from his family for so long? Be sure to watch General Hospital to see how the twin story plays out and if Dr. Bensch is really involved with it.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]