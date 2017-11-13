Vicki Gunvalson And Shannon Beador Broke Down While Filming ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Reunion?

Vicki Gunvalson and Shannon Beador recently filmed the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 reunion special with their co-stars, including Lydia McLaughlin, Peggy Sulahian, Tamra Judge, Kelly Dodd, and Meghan King Edmonds, and during the event, they allegedly broke down during separate moments with their co-stars.

According to a new report, Vicki Gunvalson and Shannon Beador were involved in a dramatic filming of the special just days after rumors began swirling in regards to the possibility of both McLaughlin and her friend, Sulahian, being fired from the show after Season 12.

On November 13, Radar Online shared a report with readers that revealed a number of Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 reunion secrets.

“All of the ladies asked each other for forgiveness,” an insider revealed to the outlet, explaining that the women got along during the first moments of the taping.

During the filming, a number of hot topics were addressed, including the ends of the marriages of Kelly Dodd and Shannon Beador, and when it comes to Dodd, she will reportedly come clean on everything about her failed marriage on the show. As for Beador, she reportedly broke down and apologized for defending her husband after revealing that they were headed for divorce.

During another moment, Vicki Gunvalson reportedly gave Peggy Sulahian a piece of her mind, claiming that her days on the Bravo TV reality show would soon be over.

“Vicki pretty much let Peggy know that she is done with the show,” the source said.

Vicki Gunvalson and Shannon Beador have been at odds for several months due to claims made by Gunvalson during the 11th season of the show. As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will recall, Gunvalson said, and Beador denied, that Beador’s now estranged husband, David Beador, had been abusive towards Shannon during their 17-year marriage.

After filming wrapped on the season, Shannon Beador publicly confirmed that she and David Beador had separated but remained united for the sake of their three children.

