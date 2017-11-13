Demi Moore Catches Hell For Kissing 15-Year-Old Philip Tanzini In 1982, When Demi Was Married And 19 [Video]

Demi Moore recently became a 55-year-old on November 11, however, a video from 1982 showing the then 19-year-old Moore kissing a 15-year-old boy is going viral once more. As seen in the video, titled “Demi Moore Passionately Kissing Boy (Full Video),” Demi was a teenager hanging out with her General Hospital co-stars when the kiss occurred. The video display Demi and the boy kissing several times during the celebration for Philip’s birthday. With more than seven million views, the 35-year-old video is gaining lots of buzz in light of many sexual assault allegations plaguing Hollywood and beyond in 2017.

As reported by Metro, the laughing Demi was married to Freddie Moore at the time, having married Freddie when Demi was only 17. In fact, Demi and Philip joke about Moore being married and not telling Demi’s husband about how much Demi loved Tanzini.

According to the Independent, Demi has renewed the controversy over workplace sexual misconduct. The fact that Demi is a female actress being accused of acting inappropriately with a co-star is adding a new twist to the sexual assault conversation. Entertainment Tonight originally filmed the interview, which was uploaded to YouTube in 2012. Since that time, the video showing Moore with Tanzini has gained loads of views, ratings and comments.

Whereas some people are calling Tanzini a “lucky” young man for being kissed by Demi, others are criticizing Moore and calling her bad names on social media. Tanzini, joked Demi, would become Moore’s husband, quipped the actress in the viral video.

Moore’s General Hospital career would launch Demi into a high-profile movie career – although Tanzini didn’t find Moore’s same level of fame and worked as a voiceover artist. The backlash on Twitter and Facebook against Demi, who has recently starred in episodes of Empire, has some folks bashing Moore, while others aren’t as up in arms over the video.

As seen in the top photo above, Demi donned a bikini and was praised for her figure whilst filming Charlie’s Angels 2 in 2002 in Point Dume, California. On social media, folks are wondering what Tanzini’s reaction to the kiss would be all these years later, however, according to BuzzFeed news writer Kate Aurthur, Philip had no comment.

