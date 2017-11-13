Maci Bookout And Husband Taylor McKinney Share Important Message Over The Weekend

Maci Bookout and her husband Taylor McKinney live private lives. Even though they film Teen Mom OG a few times a year, they only share some things with the fans and they only talk about certain issues on the show. This past season, Bookout felt it was important to figure out what was going on with Ryan Edwards. She learned that he had been doing drugs. In addition, Bookout opened up about communication issues in her relationship with Taylor, but it didn’t seem like a major issue. As it turns out, these two reality stars focus on what’s important in life.

According to a new tweet, Maci Bookout‘s husband Taylor McKinney decided to pay tribute to the veterans, who fought for the United States. The tweet was retweeted by Maci Bookout. In the tweet, Taylor reveals that he feels veterans should get so much more than just a simple day out of the year. The sad thing is that many people don’t pay respects to this day and they don’t take the time to thank the veterans who fought for the country – and to those who still continue to fight for Americans today overseas and at home.

“Thank you to all the Veterans. You deserve much more than one day a year for the sacrifices you and your family make for our country,” Taylor wrote on Twitter, something that Bookout retweeted to her fans rather than write her own message to the veterans.

Maci hasn’t talked about whether she has a family member who served in the army on Teen Mom OG. The show tends to focus on their lives as young mothers and the struggles they go through, so it is limited as to what fans know about their family lives. Maci’s parents have filmed the show, but they don’t discuss things other than Bentley, her children, Ryan and child support issues. Taylor, her husband, is even more private as he doesn’t open up about his personal life on the show either. They tend to focus on the show and the topics that fans would find interesting.

What do you think about Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney’s special message to their fans? Do you think they have a point about this special day for veterans and how people should be doing more?

