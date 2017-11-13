Coconut Crab Caught On Video Eating Seabird After Breaking Its Wings

A recent video featuring a coconut crab killing and eating a sleeping seabird has caught the attention of animal lovers and scientists in recent days. Aside from marking the first tangible proof of the giant-sized crustaceans devouring larger vertebrates, the video also offers some surprising insights on the oftentimes mysterious creatures and also hints at how they might be even more ferocious and dominant than they initially appear.

With weights that could reach up to 9 pounds (4 kilograms), coconut crabs are approximately as heavy as domestic cats. They can also have legs that extend about 3 feet (1 meter) long. According to New Scientist, these figures make the crabs, which can normally be found on coral atolls in the Pacific and Indian oceans, the largest land-based invertebrates. As their name suggests, coconut crabs mainly feast on coconuts and are able to climb trees to gather them, using their powerful sets of claws to crack the shells open.

Prior to the newly released video, coconut crabs were thought to eat meat on occasion, and primarily obtain meat by means of scavenging. But the clip now suggests that these crustaceans can prey on living vertebrates, including certain species of seabirds.

In a video taken by Dartmouth University researcher Mark Laidre at the Chagos Archipelago in the Indian Ocean, the coconut crab can be seen climbing a tree and edging toward a red-footed booby, a common seabird that measures 25 to 30 inches and weighs between 30 to 39 ounces, according to Newsweek. Spotting the sleeping bird and lunging at it with one of its claws, the crab broke a bone in one of the smaller animal’s wings, causing the seabird to fall off the tree. The crab then descended from the tree to follow its prey and used its claws to break the bird’s other wing.

“At that point, when both its wings were broken and it was on the ground, it couldn’t go anywhere,” Laidre explained.

With the bird unable to defend itself or flee to safety, the coconut crab in the video was joined by five more of its kind, as the crabs, possibly attracted by the smell of blood, feasted on the bird in what Laidre described as a “pretty gruesome” scene.

For the first time, a giant coconut crab has been seen stalking, killing and devouring a seabird https://t.co/beCiJicrO9 pic.twitter.com/DUjbW2vhq0 — New Scientist (@newscientist) November 13, 2017

Although the coconut crab diet mainly consists of coconuts and, as shown on the video, could include the occasional bird, the Smithsonian notes that the animals’ diet can include some unusual food choices, including chickens, kittens, and even the carcasses of their own species.

Taking stock of what he saw on the video, Laidre theorized that coconut crabs could be capable of dominating their ecosystem through an “island of fear” effect, causing seabirds to avoid islands with large crab populations. He added that this might be especially true among ground-nesting seabirds. On the other hand, Laidre also pointed out the possibility of the exact opposite phenomenon taking place on some islands — a “priority effect” that involves coconut crabs avoiding islands that are heavily populated by seabirds, as the latter species’ abundance would make it hard for the former to colonize the area.

For future studies, Laidre is planning to place remotely activated cameras by the entrances of crab burrows. This would allow him to get a better idea of what the crabs bring back to the burrows, and how often they emerge to hunt for birds and other prey.

[Featured Image by KYTan/Shutterstock]