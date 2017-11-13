‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Teaches Her Sons Jace And Kaiser How To Hunt, Fans React

Jenelle Evans is allowing her young sons, 8-year-old Jace and 3-year-old Kaiser, to hunt.

Over the weekend, the Teen Mom 2 star took to her Instagram page to share a photo of her two boys posing with her husband, David Eason, in camouflage outfits.

“Teach them young,” Jenelle Evans wrote in the caption of her photo.

Jenelle Evans’ husband has come under fire in recent weeks due to his treatment of her children. As fans will recall, David Eason was seen reprimanding Kaiser for touching a camera during their Save the Date photo shoot by dragging him by his arm across their backyard. Around the same time, the child was seen begging for Evans and Eason to feed him to no avail.

As for Jace, he’s reportedly expressed to his grandmother, Barbara, that he is not a fan of David Eason. While Jace spends weekends with Evans and her husband, Barbara has full custody of the 8-year-old.

After Jenelle Evans’ image was shared her fans and followers on Instagram immediately expressed their concern for Jace and Kaiser and some slammed her for teaching her children to kill animals. Others wondered if it was safe to have David Eason around Jenelle Evans’ children with guns.

“All that man needs is a gun near your kids. Great role model right there. I’m scared for these Kids, when will the authorities step in!” one concerned fan wrote.

Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason got married in September of this year with all of their children, aside from Eason’s middle child, son Kaden, in tow. As fans may have noticed, Eason doesn’t seem to spend much time with Kaden but did reunite with the child after what appeared to be several months of estrangement several days ago and during their outing, Evans shared a couple of images of the father-son duo on social media.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, her husband David Eason, their kids, and their co-stars, Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

The couple is also in the process of filming their own spinoff series, The Ex Files, which doesn’t yet have a premiere date.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]