Blake Shelton is expected to be announced as People Magazine’s 2017 Sexiest Man Alive this week, and it’s safe to say that the news is getting some very mixed reactions online. Though the magazine isn’t set to officially announce the news until November 14, Gossip Cop claimed that The Voice coach was given the prestigious honor this year – much to the dismay of a slew of social media users.

After Gossip Cop broke the big news, which has not yet officially been confirmed by People, over the weekend, Twitter users responded to the leak with some very mixed reactions.

While some supported the longtime The Voice coach joining the club of the some of the most handsome men in the world by being bestowed the annual honor this year, others slammed the magazine’s decision to name the country star the sexiest man of 2017 with some pretty scathing – and not exactly kind – responses.

“Blake Shelton as the Sexiest Man Alive of 2017?! Who was smoking crack when they chose him?” one seriously disgruntled fan asked. “He might be the sexiest man in the trailer park.”

“Blake Shelton isn’t even the sexiest Blake Shelton alive,” another joked after the news was leaked by the outlet. “I don’t even know any other Blake Sheltons but I know I’m right.”

Headline: Blake Shelton Is People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive Everyone: pic.twitter.com/6ceOOKW2SR — BreatheHeavy (@breatheheavycom) November 13, 2017

The Sexiest Man Alive is Blake Shelton? Will 2017 ever end? pic.twitter.com/AnjNejz8F7 — Ryan Houlihan (@RyanHoulihan) November 13, 2017

I just saw "Blake Shelton" and "sexiest man alive" in the same sentence pic.twitter.com/LqPYneUgRT — Miley Outsold (@GroovyMiley) November 13, 2017

“Is everyone else dead?” @atavanxhalen harshly added, while @ZachFoley said on the social media site in response to the announcement leak, “WHO are these people that think Blake is the sexiest man alive!? This is honestly really offensive.”

“On a scale of one to ‘Blake is 2017’s sexiest man alive’, how embarrassing is your taste in men?” another social media user scathingly tweeted following the reveal, just days after Blake was accused of throwing just a little shade at former wife Miranda Lambert and her boyfriend Anderson East following the 2017 CMA Awards.

Others then threw in their two cents regarding which male stars they think should have been bestowed the annual honor instead of Shelton.

“If ya’ll really give hillbilly Blake sexiest man alive when Idris Elba is still out here living, breathing, becoming finer with age….” @YoVivi_re hit back over the controversial choice, while another joked that the prestigious title should’ve instead gone to Shelton’s close friend and fellow The Voice coach Adam Levine after he first received the title back in 2013.

But while it’s pretty obvious that not everyone was so thrilled with the magazine’s reported choice this year, it certainly wasn’t all negative attention for Blake.

A number of other social media users were quick to make it clear that they were most definitely backing People’s alleged latest Sexiest Man Alive decision, despite all the backlash over the issue which is expected to hit U.S. newsstands on November 15.

“Just in case y’all really didn’t know @blakeshelton is definitely the Sexiest Man Alive,” @Grant53Barba said on Twitter in support of the “Every Time I Hear That Song” singer. “His love [Gwen Stefani] is the Sexiest Woman Alive. It’s not up for discussion or debate so don’t even try to come @ me.”

@nbcthevoice #lives gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Apr 17, 2017 at 8:53pm PDT

“We 100% totally support this!” Seattle, Washington, radio station 94.1 KMPS added alongside a link to the big news, while Twitter user @shefanishines reacted by tweeting that the announcement was the “best news I’ve heard in a long time!!!!”

“Omg yessssss!!!!!!” replied another fan as they threw their support behind the magazine’s somewhat controversial decision to name Shelton the sexiest man of the year.

What do you think of People Magazine’s decision to name Blake Shelton 2017’s Sexiest Man Alive? Are you for or against the country star gaining the title?

[Featured Image by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Smithworks Vodka]