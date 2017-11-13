Rihanna Pregnancy News: ‘Work’ Hitmaker Wants A Baby With Billionaire Boyfriend

Rihanna may not have been lucky with her previous boyfriends Chris Brown and Drake, but she reportedly has found “the one” – and that is her new lover Hassan Jameel. The 29-year-old singer and the billionaire businessman only started dating last summer, but the two may take their relationship to the next level.

According to Life & Style, Rihanna is already making plans to get married to Hassan. She has allegedly fallen in love with her boyfriend and they have been inseparable ever since they started going out in June. A source revealed that the “Work” hitmaker can’t stop talking about her dreamy Saudi-born lover. She has reportedly been staying in London so she can spend more time with him.

Apart from wedding plans, Rihanna also wanted to have a baby with Hassan Jameel. The Barbadian songstress thinks that her boyfriend will make a wonderful father. According to an insider, she has wanted to get pregnant for so long and this is probably the right time to do that because her biological clock is ticking.

Rihanna sparked pregnancy rumors a couple of months ago because of her sudden weight gain. The “Diamonds” singer didn’t directly address the controversy, but she did explain the reason for her fuller figure in a previous report on Inquisitr.

The Grammy Award winner revealed that she has a fluctuating body type and shared some fashion tips to people who also go through extreme body weight change. Riri has been body-shamed because of her weight gain, but she reportedly tries to fight all the negative news, including the fake pregnancy reports, by thinking positive and praying a lot.

“Even if I can’t feel it in that moment, I just thank God anyway, because I know that there’s something better coming, and he’s doing it for my good,” she told The Cut. “I just don’t understand it right now. I look forward to when it’s revealed to me.”

Rihanna will probably understand it once her dream of getting married and having a baby with Hassan Jameel happens. An insider revealed to Life & Style that Chris Brown’s ex-girlfriend wants two wedding ceremonies. They allegedly both agreed not to get married in the United States.

Rihanna and Hassan reportedly wanted to get married where they were born – Barbados for her and Saudi Arabia for him. Since both are wealthy, money isn’t an issue for them. What they allegedly want is to hold their wedding in a gorgeous location and to celebrate it with their close friends and family.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]