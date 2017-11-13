As The Mueller Investigation Reaches Into The White House, Democrats Should Be Worried Too

The latest reports on Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged collusion between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign team suggest that Mueller is reaching to the very heart of the White House. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Mueller investigation is reported to have sufficient evidence to lay charges against Trump’s former national security advisor, General Michael Flynn. Flynn’s son, Michael Flynn Jr., is also likely to be indicted by the Mueller investigation. President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is also a hot tip to be indicted by Mueller.

Of course, President Trump has repeatedly denigrated the suggestion that he colluded with Russia. Trump insists that Hillary Clinton and the Democrats, not he, played fast and loose with the Russians during the election campaign. It would be fair to say that the media has its focus firmly on any wrongdoing by President Trump or his White House team. That approach is probably unbalanced, but it is understandable.

After all, Donald Trump is president of the United States, the American people have the absolute right to know whether their votes or meddling by a foreign power, put him there. If NPR is correct, President Trump’s return to the U.S. from his trip to Asia may be an uncomfortable one. They report that the Mueller investigation is set to interview a host of current or former members of Trump’s team this week.

Former communications director Hope Hicks, policy advisor Stephen Miller, White House counsel Don McGahn, Jared Kushner, Sean Spicer and former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus are all targetted in a round of interviews that Mueller wants to be concluded before Thanksgiving. Those interviews may bring more charges for members of Trump’s team.

Anyone who follows President Trump’s Twitter account will know that Trump has frequently claimed that the Mueller investigation should turn its attention to Clinton and the Democrats. It seems that Mueller has been listening. According to Business Insider, the Mueller investigation has exposed a Democratic lobbying firm with close links to Hillary Clinton.

The Podesta Group is reportedly on the brink of closure, and the Mueller investigation is the reason why. Perhaps bizarrely, Podesta, who is a key Clinton ally, was doing work for Trump’s campaign manager Paul Manafort. The Podesta Group is accused of failing to properly disclose its lobbying activities in relation to work in the Ukraine for a company founded by Manafort and Rick Gates. Some of the charges against Manafort and Gates relate directly to that work.

John Podesta, you may remember, was the central figure in the whole “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory. It was Podesta’s e-mails, allegedly provided to WikiLeaks by the Russian state, that led to allegations that Podesta and the Clintons were involved in a satanic pedophile ring operating out of a Washington pizza joint.

As pointed out by the Center for Research on Globalization, the Mueller investigation is moving toward President Donald Trump, but it would seem that at least some Democrats may also be in Mueller’s firing line.

[Featured Image by Cliff Owen/AP Images]