‘Warning To Humanity’: Thousands Of Scientists Raise Awareness On The Weak State Of The Planet Earth

More than 15,000 scientists from 184 countries are raising awareness regarding the weak state of the planet Earth by issuing and signing the second “Warning to Humanity.” Scientists are very concerned about the occurrences and position of Earth at these times.

The voice of the world’s scientists, including some Nobel laureates in sciences, has been accepted for publication in the journal BioScience. This campaign was started by William Ripple of Oregon State University’s College of Forestry, according to Oxford Academic.

The first “World Scientists’ Warning to Humanity” was penned in 1992. This marks the 25th anniversary of this campaign. The scientists have been urging humankind to stop environmental destruction and are calling on people to have a great change in the stewardship of the planet Earth to avoid a huge human misery.

The scientists showed their concern regarding the frail state of the planet. These include the forest loss, ozone depletion, marine life depletion, freshwater availability, ocean dead zones, continued human population growth, climate change, and biodiversity destruction. They are urging humans to have fundamental changes to prevent consequences that may harm and damage humanity.

“Humanity has failed to make sufficient progress in generally solving these foreseen environmental challenges, and alarmingly, most of them are getting far worse.”

Almost 1900 scientists have signed the second #ScientistsWarningToHumanity Let's hit 5000 by the end of the week: https://t.co/20FLOjbzqw pic.twitter.com/fhAPcC6yfE — Thomas Newsome (@NewsomeTM) July 24, 2017

Henry Kendall, a particle physicist and founder of the Union of Concerned Scientists, also said that many of humans’ current practices put a serious risk to the future that humans wish for human society and the animal and plant kingdoms. This may drastically change the living world that it could not sustain life in the manner that humans know, as noted by Washington Post.

What is more alarming is the sixth mass extinction, in which many of the current life forms could be decimated or become extinct by the end of the century. Again, this is the second warning to humanity.

To make crucial changes, humans must reduce the greenhouse gases, protect habitat, curb pollution, restore ecosystems, boost renewable energy, limit population growth, stop defaunation, reevaluate the role of an economy rooted in growth, and inhibit invasive alien species. Scientists are also calling governments to enforce immediate action and change individual behaviors. These involve limiting the reproduction and reducing the per capita consumption of meat, fuels, and other resources.

[Featured Image by Urfinguss/Thinkstock]