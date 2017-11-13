Brad Paisley, Randy Travis & More Send Love After Carrie Underwood Is Hospitalized

Carrie Underwood’s country music peers and her millions of fans are rallying around her after the star was temporarily hospitalized following a nasty fall on some steps outside her home in Tennessee on November 10. After Carrie’s rep confirmed that she had suffered a broken wrist and “multiple injuries” following the fall and would not be appearing at the Country Rising benefit concert on November 12 as a result, a number of the star’s famous friends flocked to social media to wish her the best in her recovery.

Brad Paisley, who co-hosted the 51st Annual CMA Awards with Underwood last week for their 10th consecutive year, sent his well wishes to his close friend via Twitter.

Quoting Carrie’s tweet to her fans regarding the incident, Brad wrote on November 12 to his longtime co-host and occasional duet partner, “Get well soon @carrieunderwood.”

Country music legend Randy Travis, who teamed up with Underwood on their 2009 single “I Told You So,” also sent a whole lot of love to the mom of one via the social media site after hearing about her scary fall.

“Hey @carrieunderwood feel better soon!” he wrote after the news of Carrie’s hospitalization broke, shortly after a rep for the star confirmed that she had been discharged and is now recovering at home. “Sending positives thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery!”

Also sending love to the country star was singer and sister of Loretta Lynn, Crystal Gayle. “Sending my love and best wishes to @carrieunderwood for a speedy recovery!” Crystal told her fellow country star.

Singer Sara Beth added, “Sending up prayers that you have a quick recovery, @carrieunderwood.”

Blogger Perez Hilton also sent Underwood a little love, tweeting, “Best wishes to @carrieunderwood on a speedy recovery!!” while radio personality Rick Daniels wrote that he was “sending lots of prayers and love your way!”

“Get well soon, and by the way, wonderful job with softly and tenderly on the award show,” added musician Gordon Mote, referring to Underwood’s heartbreaking performance at the CMA Awards which saw her break down in tears as she paid tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting last month. “You are an incredible talent!”

“Wishing @carrieunderwood a speedy and complete recovery from her fall,” added sports anchor Doug Russell. “Sounds like it was quite a tumble.”

The Grand Ole Opry, often referred to as the home of Country music, also tweeted a sweet message for Carrie, who’s been a member of the organization since 2008.

“Sending all of our [love] and wishing you a speedy recovery!” they said in response to a message from Carrie posted to her official Twitter account on November 12.

Underwood is currently scheduled to perform two shows at the Grand Ole Opry on December 9, but is yet to confirm if the concerts will still be going ahead in the wake of her injuries.

A slew of the star’s fans also sent their well wishes via the social media site, tweeting sweet messages of support as she recovers at home with her family.

“I just can’t like wrap my hand around the fall and that she’s hurt like it seems like there’s more 🙁 I love you @carrieunderwood,” wrote one concerned social media user, while another said, “We all love you and are sending bunches of prayers your way. Heal soon & feel better.”

A rep for the American Idol winner confirmed late on November 11 in a statement obtained by People that Carrie had been hospitalized after suffering a “hard fall” on the steps outside her home in Tennessee, but was released shortly afterward with a broken wrist and “multiple injuries” that are not life-threatening.

“Her recovery will take some time and she appreciates all prayers and well wishes,” the star’s representative added, noting that her husband, Mike Fisher, had returned home from a trip to be by his wife’s side following the accident.

Carrie then issued a message of her own on social media shortly after the news broke. She tweeted letting her fans know that she was doing okay but noted that her recovery would take a little time.

“Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody…I’ll be alright…might just take some time,” she said. “Glad I’ve got the best hubby in the world to take care of me.”

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]