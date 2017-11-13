‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Franco Spills Twin Secrets But Keeps One Truth To Himself

This week on General Hospital, Franco will find himself confronted by Jason, Patient Six, Jordan and Sam about what he knows regarding the truth about the Jason twins. He will give some revelation, but he will not spill all the beans for his own benefit.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Jason (Billy Miller), Patient Six (Steve Burton), Jordan (Vinessa Antoine), and Sam (Kelly Monaco) will have a confrontation with Franco (Roger Howarth) at Liz’s (Rebecca Herbst) house. Jordan announced that the current Jason and Patient Six share the same DNA, which raises more questions. They demand Franco to them the truth about the twin issue. Franco will reveal that Drew’s death certificate might not be real and that one of them is Jason and the other one is Drew. As shocking as it is for Jason and Patient Six, they would not believe Franco without having solid proof, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Franco believes he knows who the real Jason is and who could be Drew, but he would keep that information to himself. For Franco, Burton’s character is the real deal. However, he would prefer Miller’s Jason to remain as the true Jason Morgan because of Liz. He is afraid to lose the woman he loves since Patient Six arrived in Port Charles. In addition, he has a bad history with the old Jason Morgan, enough that if Burton’s Jason would want to kill him.

Should Franco divulge what he knows about Jason's twin, West Coast? STARTING NOW… an awesome, new episode of #GH on ABC! pic.twitter.com/edSLZGlbiG — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 3, 2017

Miller’s Jason and Patient Six would be desperate to find the truth. They would try to prove that they are the real deal and the other one is Drew. However, will they stop working against each other and start joining forces as they try to uncover the truth? General Hospital spoilers tease that their rivalry will continue for a while. After all, the current Jason feels discarded as Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Carly (Laura Wright) already made up their minds that Patient Six is the Jason they know. Miller’s character fears for the life he knows and he keeps asking Sam for reassurance.

Will Jason and Patient Six get evidence who the real Drew is? GH spoilers said it is still a long way before the tale of two Jasons end, and more twists and turns are expected in the coming months.

WATCH: Elizabeth hopes she can get through to him, for Franco's sake. #GH pic.twitter.com/BKLW9amXHI — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 7, 2017

General Hospital airs Mondays to Fridays at 2 p.m. on ABC.

