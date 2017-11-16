‘NCIS’ Season 15: Mark Harmon’s Exit Teased – Gibbs Leaves Team Due To Health Reasons?

NCIS Season 15 is exploring new stories and cases with the introduction of a new character and the upcoming exit of a longtime cast member. With all these changes happening to the CBS drama, recent events in the show’s episodes have made a lot of fans thinking whether the rumors surrounding Mark Harmon and his possible exit from the show are true. Will Gibbs leave the team due to a health scare?

NCIS is one of the longest running shows on TV and it continues to be one of the strongest and most-watched dramas on CBS. Despite Michael Weatherly’s exit at the end of Season 13, the show still managed to go on and keep viewers hooked in every episode.

However, there have been reports that Mark Harmon, who plays Gibbs, may be planning to leave the show. While there have been no indications about Harmon’s exit from the CBS drama, the latest episode of NCIS Season 15 is seemingly hinting on a health scare for Gibbs.

NCIS Season 15 featured a supernatural twist during its recent episode wherein Gibbs was seeing his dead boss and mentor Mike Franks while dealing with Amber, who claims to be a psychic, reports Buddy TV. While this would not be the first time the show has added a supernatural twist where its characters are seeing dead people, the publication notes on the possibility that these might be an indication of a bigger problem for Gibbs.

Of course one may point out that Gibbs just went through a traumatic incident at the start of NCIS Season 15, but many fans could not help but think that this could signal Gibbs, as well as Harmon’s exit from the CBS series. Then again, the drama might simply be wanting to show fans the aftereffects of Gibbs’ abduction during the season premiere.

After all, during an interview with TV Insider, Harmon expressed no intentions to leave NCIS. The 66-year-old actor explained that the show’s writers continue to come up with compelling storylines for the series, so he does not see any reason for him to leave.

“Now, if I ever witness them walking into the writers’ room with their heads down, feeling they’ve done it all, that would be the time to say, ‘I think I’m done here.'”

Harmon described that even though the show is already on Season 15, there still remains a lot to discover about Gibbs and the other characters on NCIS. Harmon also expressed his delight over the recent addition of Maria Bello as Jack Sloane this season.

NCIS Season 15 airs every Wednesday on CBS.

[Featured Image by Taylor Hill/Getty Images]