‘Suits’ Season 7 Update: Prince Harry’s GF Meghan Markle To Get Married On Screen

Suits Season 7 is set to return with one of the most anticipated moments of the series — Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle) and Mike Ross’ (Patrick J. Adams) wedding. Meghan Markle, the girlfriend of Prince Harry, was reportedly seen shooting the wedding scene at King Edward hotel in Toronto, Canada.

Meghan Markle’s character almost got married in Suits Season 5 finale, but her fiancé, Mike Ross, stopped the wedding on the wedding day because he was going to prison for two years. At the time, he did not want to spoil her future by walking down the aisle with her.

In the previous season, Mike Ross came out of the prison and became a legal lawyer. With him shedding the tag of being a fraudster and the couple’s relationship remaining rock solid despite the challenges, it was speculated that Mike and Rachel would tie the knot in Suits Season 7. And it looks like it is finally happening in one of the upcoming episodes of the current season.

The cast and crew of Suits filmed Mike and Rachel’s wedding scene at King Edward hotel, Hello! reported. The shooting reportedly started a few hours after mid-afternoon, and according to the report, it was an overnight shoot. For Rachel and Mike’s wedding scene, Meghan Markle wore the Anne Barge gown, which her character had also worn previously in the Suits Season 5 finale. Moreover, Rachel said her wedding vows in front of Donna (Sarah Rafferty) and Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht).

After the Suits Season 7 mid-season finale, showrunner Aaron Korsh almost confirmed that Mike Ross and Rachel Zane would get married in the current season. He told Deadline that the couple would walk down the aisle, and when asked whether they would in the upcoming six episodes, he said, “probably, probably.”

It is not clear what will happen to Mike Ross and Rachel Zane’s relationship after they get married, as Meghan Markle is unlikely to reprise her role in a potential Suits Season 8. A recent report claimed that Meghan Markle has quit Suits and Season 7 of the series would be her final season. The American actress has yet to officially confirm this and USA Network has not yet renewed the show for Season 8.

Meghan Markle has been dating Prince Harry since summer of last year, and there are speculations that the two would announce their engagement once the shooting for Suits Season 7 wraps up in November. As a royal fiancée, it is highly unlikely that Meghan Markle would continue being part of Suits.

Rest easy, #Suits will be back before you know it. ????: @iamsarahgrafferty pic.twitter.com/zzUv5j0DNM — Suits (@Suits_USA) September 20, 2017

Suits Season 7 returns with the remaining six episodes in January 2018.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]