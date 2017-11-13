Jason Momoa Admits He’s Obsessed With Lisa Bonet Since He Was Eight: ‘I’m A Full-Fledged Stalker’

Jason Momoa recently revealed some interesting details about his relationship with wife Lisa Bonet. The Justice League star, who officially tied the knot last month, confessed that he has been kind of obsessed with the actress since he was eight years old.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, the 38-year-old Honolulu-born actor opened up about his romance with longtime love, Lisa Bonet. Jason did not hold back in confessing that Lisa has always been her celebrity crush since he was young.

The Aquaman star bluntly admitted that he instantly fell in love with the actress when he first saw her on The Cosby Show. Momoa even quipped that he became a “full-fledged stalker” because of Bonet, adding that he has always wanted to meet her since then.

“Ever since I was like, 8 years old and I saw her on the TV, I was like, ‘Mommy, I want that one,'” Jason confessed. “I’m like, ‘I’m going to stalk you for the rest of my life and I’m going to get you.'”

However, the Game Of Thrones star pointed out that he didn’t tell Lisa about it until they had two babies.

” I didn’t tell her that until we had two babies, otherwise, I’d be creepy and weird,” the actor revealed. “But yeah, [I’d] just always wanted to meet her. She was a queen, always.”

Life goals. Find a goddess who drinks Guinness Make babies Live ALOHA A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Aug 1, 2016 at 1:57am PDT

Jason Momoa went on to share how he met Lisa Bonet. Apparently, the longtime lovers met at a jazz club in New York City with the help of their mutual friends.

Momoa, who impressively portrayed Khal Drogo in the hit Game of Thrones franchise, recalled how ecstatic he was to finally meet the girl of his dreams. The actor also revealed that he purposely dreaded his hair simply because Lisa had dreadlocks too.

“I literally turned around and I see her and she goes, ‘I’m Lisa.'” Momoa recalled. “I turned around to my friend and I [pretended to scream]. I had f—ing fireworks going off inside, man.”

Jason also revealed that he was living in a hotel at the time and didn’t have a car. Apparently, he was able to convince Lisa to drive him back to the hotel, where he asked her to have a meal at a cafe.

The actor recalled how they both enjoyed Guinness during their first meeting and the rest, as they say, is history.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have been inseparable since 2005. The couple has always been assumed to be married after they had their first child in July 2007. However, it was previously revealed that they have officially tied the knot last month at their home in Topanga, Los Angeles County.

The intimate ceremony was attended by Jason and Lisa’s children Lola, 10, and son Nakoa-Wolf, eight. Bonet’s daughter with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz, actress Zoe Kravitz, was also in attendance.

Jason Momoa is set to appear on Justice League as Arthur Curry, a.k.a. Aquaman slated to premiere on November 17. He will reprise his role in standalone film Aquaman, scheduled for release on December 21, 2018.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]