Blake Shelton Is 2017’s Sexiest Man Alive, But He Insists Gwen Stefani Is The ‘Hot’ One In Their Relationship

Blake Shelton might constantly gush about how good looking Gwen Stefani is, but he’s the one who has just been revealed as People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2017. The magazine won’t officially announce its decision that Blake is currently the best-looking male on the planet until Tuesday, but another outlet has leaked the news that Blake is this year’s recipient of the annual honor.

According to Gossip Cop, Blake Shelton’s face will grace the cover of People‘s Sexiest Man Alive issue on Wednesday, one day after the magazine makes its internet announcement that he has been chosen as the hottest male star in the entertainment industry. This is the first time The Voice coach has earned the coveted title, and Blake is the only country singer to ever be named Sexiest Man Alive. The “A Guy with a Girl” singer hasn’t reacted to the news yet, but it’s no secret that Blake believes that his other half is the better looking one in their relationship.

As reported by People, Blake Shelton gushed about how “hot” he finds Gwen Stefani last December during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, and he was still talking about her attractiveness a month later when he appeared at the People’s Choice Awards. According to EXTRA, he described Gwen as the “hottest date” at the show, and he revealed that her looks were making him feel a bit inadequate.

“I feel like the fat, ugly guy in high school that got the hottest girl in school to go to the prom with him — that’s what I feel like,” Blake said.

However, being named People’s Sexiest Man Alive might give Blake Shelton a bit of a confidence boost. He joins a prestigious list of previous winners that include popular stars like Dwayne Johnson, David Beckham, Chris Hemsworth, and Adam Levine. Fans of The Voice know that Levine loves giving his fellow coach a hard time, but perhaps something the Maroon 5 frontman said about Shelton a few years ago actually led to his pal joining him on the list of Hollywood’s sexiest men. During a 2015 interview with E! News, Levine lobbied for Shelton to be given the honor, joking that being named Sexiest Man Alive was the country star’s “No. 1 priority in life.”

“Listen, as far as I’m concerned, he is the Sexiest Man Alive. People magazine doesn’t know all. They don’t know the Blake I know. If they did, he’d be on the cover,” Levine said.

However, Adam Levine also trolled Blake Shelton by sending him a copy of his Sexiest Man Alive cover that was almost twice as tall as the country star. Fans of The Voice coaches’ bromance will have to wait and see whether Blake returns the favor now that he has his own People cover. Meanwhile, Shefani fans will be looking forward to hearing what Gwen Stefani has to say about her early Christmas gift: getting to say that she’s dating the current Sexiest Man Alive.

