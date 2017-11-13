Fans have been hoping that Kylo Ren will have a change of heart in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. After all, the final trailer suggested that he would help Rey as she tries to find her destiny. In addition to that, there are several theories rooting for Kylo to be the true savior of the Galaxy. However, a new poster for Episode VIII seems to lead the former Ben Solo in the opposite direction. Will Kylo ultimately kill General Leia Organa to become a Sith Lord?

There is little doubt that Kylo Ren is in a dark place after he murdered his father Han Solo in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. People have already started fearing for General Leia Organa’s safety when the final trailer for Episode VIII was released and it looked like her ship has been destroyed. But what is the reason why Kylo is so hell-bent on seeing his own mother’s demise? A motion poster for Star Wars 8 may have a clue to Kylo’s current mindset.

The official Star Wars Twitter account has just unveiled two new moving posters of Kylo Ren and Rey. Needless to say, fans were very concerned with Kylo’s poster, which features the tagline, “Let the past die.” The caption adds to the grim message with, “It’s the only way to become what you are meant to be.”

It's the only way to become what you are meant to be. #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/y69bBPLn6P — Star Wars (@starwars) November 8, 2017

The poster has led to speculations that Kylo Ren will be ordered to kill General Leia Organa not only to rid himself of his heritage but also to weaken the Resistance. However, others still believe that the tagline might be referring to Kylo’s several crimes, which can hopefully be forgiven so he can return to the Light in Star Wars 8.

The second poster featuring Rey also have a vague theme although people are hoping it would confirm that she is still with the good guys. The tagline urges the young girl to “Fulfill your destiny” along with the caption, “It’s always been there.” There is hope that Rey will do whatever it takes to save the galaxy in Star Wars 8.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm]