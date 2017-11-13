Roger Goodell Contract: Report Claims New Demands Include $50M, Private Jet, Family Lifetime Health Insurance

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell reportedly went above and beyond with his list of demands for his new contract – and quickly became a target on social media for mockery and tweeted punchlines as a result!

According to Bleacher Report, Goodell (who first became the NFL Commissioner in 2006) is asking for a $49.5 million salary each year along with two major benefits that would last the rest of his lifetime: a private jet and health insurance for his family.

The report further states that these demands are part of Roger’s current contract negotiations with league owners. His current contract provides him with a compensation of nearly $30 million per year. Therefore, based on the report, he is requesting a $20 million raise. In an interview with ESPN, an owner reportedly claimed that such a high salary request “just seems too much” and is “offensive” and “unseemly.”

According to Mike Florio with Pro Football Talk, NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart made an official statement about the ESPN and the “only element” that was allegedly true.

“The only element of the ESPN report that is true is that there is a regularly scheduled Compensation Committee conference call on Monday. There is no basis in fact for any of the other reporting. Those trying to peddle that nonsense are profoundly misinformed or deliberately trying to mislead.”

[Featured Image by Matt Dunham/AP Photo)