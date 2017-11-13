Roger Goodell Contract: Report Claims New Demands Include $50M, Private Jet, Family Lifetime Health Insurance

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell reportedly went above and beyond with his list of demands for his new contract – and quickly became a target on social media for mockery and tweeted punchlines as a result!

According to Bleacher Report, Goodell (who first became the NFL Commissioner in 2006) is asking for a $49.5 million salary each year along with two major benefits that would last the rest of his lifetime: a private jet and health insurance for his family.

The report further states that these demands are part of Roger’s current contract negotiations with league owners. His current contract provides him with a compensation of nearly $30 million per year. Therefore, based on the report, he is requesting a $20 million raise. In an interview with ESPN, an owner reportedly claimed that such a high salary request “just seems too much” and is “offensive” and “unseemly.”

According to Mike Florio with Pro Football Talk, NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart made an official statement about the ESPN and the “only element” that was allegedly true.

“The only element of the ESPN report that is true is that there is a regularly scheduled Compensation Committee conference call on Monday. There is no basis in fact for any of the other reporting. Those trying to peddle that nonsense are profoundly misinformed or deliberately trying to mislead.”

Once the report started making waves online, it did not take very long for the virtual jabs and mockery memes to start flying on Twitter. Quite a few fans and critics seemed confused, angered and even disgusted by the possibility of these contractual demands allegedly requested by Roger Goodell.

The NFL reacting to Roger Goodell’s request for a private jet for life pic.twitter.com/VeYeJ8vzKi — WTP Sports (@WTPsports) November 12, 2017

I bet Jerry Jones is loving that the Roger Goodell contract demands leaked. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) November 12, 2017

There were even some comments that shifted the attention away from the NFL Commissioner and placed it on the highly-valued players within the league. One tweet, in particular, claimed that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers should receive a combined annual total of $2 billion if Roger Goodell is awarded his alleged request of $50 million.

If Roger Goodell is worth $50 million a year, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are worth $2 billion a year combined. Plus incentives. — Jim Souhan (@SouhanStrib) November 12, 2017

Roger Goodell’s contract demands are the most offensive thing I’ve ever read re NFL. Players only have health insurance for 5 years. He wants it for life — for his whole family. — Sally Jenkins (@sallyjenx) November 12, 2017

Others even focused on the seemingly negative effect that Roger Goodell’s leadership & management has caused for the NFL primarily from a busines standpoint.

???? The NFL viewership & attendance is down yet Commissioner Roger Goodell is reportedly asking for a raise from $30 mil to $49.5 mil per year plus lifetime use of a private jet.

Wish I could get a raise while running my company into the ground. ????https://t.co/YcPTQUldpX — J.D. (@JDsMindcrime) November 13, 2017

Forbes reports that the 10 wealthiest NFL team owners have a combined worth of over $61 billion. Another report from September 2017 claimed that the Dallas Cowboys was at the top of the list as the most valuable team in the league (worth $4.8 billion). If the allegations about Roger Goodell and his contractual demands are true, perhaps he is just trying to get a bigger “piece of the pie” regardless of whether players, fans or critics believe he deserves it or not.

As of now, there still has not been any official report confirming exactly what Roger Goodell will receive from the compensation package offered by the team owners.

[Featured Image by Matt Dunham/AP Photo)