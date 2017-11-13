Hilary Duff Talks ‘Over The Top’ Family Christmas With Son Luca

Hilary Duff loves the holiday season. However, just like any other mom, the Younger star shared that it can get really stressful especially when finding the perfect gift for your kids.

Us Weekly caught up with Hilary Duff and sister Haylie Duff at the Words With Friends 2 launch party last week where the siblings talked about their preparations for the upcoming holidays.

“I love the holidays. I’m already halfway done with my shopping. We have [an] over-the-top Christmas every single year. We have very over-the-top Christmas. We like to act like we don’t, but we do,” she said.

Both Hilary and Haylie admitted that they loved spoiling their kids around the holidays. Hilary, who shares five-year-old son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie, revealed that around Christmas time, their floor is always covered in wrapping paper to the point that people literally can’t walk in the room. She added that they just love seeing how happy their kids are whenever they open their presents.

However, it’s not always that easy to find the perfect gift. Hilary shared that kids like Luca would often change their mind about what they want the last minute, which makes things even more stressful.

“I will tell you what’s stressful about [the holidays:] Kids change their mind about what they want every five minutes. Traffic, trying to run around, trying to make sure that I have everything for everyone. Wrapping stuff, I don’t even wrap my own sh*t. Like, I can’t. Trying to find what I need, all the Amazon sh*t that comes into my house, like I can’t and I don’t wanna deal with it,” she shared.

This is us. A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Nov 10, 2017 at 5:14pm PST

Even though there can be a lot of hullabaloo in the Duff household around the holidays, the Duff sisters are just happy to be spending this time of year with the family. Hilary added that they’re just grateful to have the sweetest kids in Luca and Ryan.

Cozy Saturday night with the king A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Nov 4, 2017 at 7:07pm PDT

When she became a mom, Hilary said that her whole perspective just changed and could no longer imagine a life without Luca.

“I know cacca right now, even Ryan, they’re just in the cuddliest stage. Luca says the sweetest things to me and I’m just so appreciative of him. I can’t imagine my life without him. I think it’s just like the daily routine of the things you do with kids that’s so special. It’s not like a big, extravagant thing that happens. It’s like the day in and day out of the relationship you’re building with your child. It’s so special for me,” she shared.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Image]