‘Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition’ Pre-Registration Begins, Pricing And Device Support Revealed

Seemingly on track to meet its fall 2017 release date window, pre-registration has begun for Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition on the Google Play Store. According to Google, gamers do not have to pay anything to pre-register. The feature is free to use, giving everyone who signs up a notification upon the game’s release to let them know when the app can be downloaded.

To complete the pre-registration for Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition and opt into the release date notification, interested players can complete the process on the Google Play Store page here.

The publisher notes Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition is expected to be compatible with a number of devices running on Android 5.0 (Lollipop). The game is also slated to support Apple devices, including iPads and iPhones with iOS 11.1 or newer this fall. Fans can look forward to playing FFXV Pocket Edition on Windows 10 machines later this winter, as well.

Unlike the mobile versions of other Final Fantasy games, such as Final Fantasy VI or Final Fantasy VII, this new Pocket Edition appears to be more of a mobile remake of FFXV rather than a direct port. According to the publisher, it is yet another installment in the expansive Final Fantasy XV universe that includes an anime series, film, and a standalone VR game as some of its other spin-off projects.

Perhaps the most noticeable difference in the Pocket Edition is the shift to a cute art style that is somewhat reminiscent of what fans have seen previously from games like Theatrhythm Final Fantasy or World of Final Fantasy.

Despite its new look, the mobile game is expected to stay close to its roots by retelling the main storyline of the console game through 10 episodes. Players have the option to try it out before they buy it, as the first episode is free to play on all platforms. Episodes 2 and 3 are going to cost $0.99 USD, while Episodes 4 through 10 are expected to be priced at $3.99 USD each. Those who want to purchase all episodes at once may do so for the bundled price of $19.99 USD.

To see what it’s like to play Final Fantasy XV on your smartphone, check out the latest gameplay trailer below.

[Featured Image by Square Enix]