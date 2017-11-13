Blac Chyna Throws Over-The-Top Mermaid-Themed Birthday Party For Dream, Shows No Sign Of Kardashian Family

Shortly after Rob Kardashian’s simple and intimate first birthday bash for Dream, Blac Chyna celebrated the tot’s big day with an over-the-top pool party.

On Saturday, the Rob & Chyna star pulled out all the stops for her daughter’s first birthday party at her home in Los Angeles. Blac Chyna wowed Dream’s guests with an enchanting under-the-sea-themed pool party.

The elaborate celebration featured performers dressed as mermaids swimming around the massive crystal blue pool. Matching the theme, inflatable mermaid pool floaties were put on full display and turquoise seahorses were plastered on the walls.

The backyard’s patio was also decorated with adorable balloon arrangements shaped as seaweeds and other sea creatures. Children who attended the party seemed to enjoy a petting zoo in the yard’s corner, complete with adorable animals.

Blac Chyna also impressed their guests with a dessert table filled with under-the-sea-themed sweets, including candies, cupcakes, and cake pops. But perhaps the star of the table is Dream’s massive five-tier cake with unique mermaid-inspired decorations and the celebrant’s name written in what appears to be a golden sand.

The reality star took to Snapchat and shared snippets from the party. In one of the videos, little Dream can be seen wearing an adorable Givenchy tutu dress with a matching pink party hat. The birthday celebrant was surrounded by her guests singing happy birthday.

Blac Chyna’s eldest son, King Cairo, even helped his younger sister blow out her candles.

Not surprisingly, Rob Kardashian and the rest of his famous family were not in attendance at Blac Chyna’s lavish party for Dream. This is despite earlier reports that the former exotic dancer reached out and invited them to the party.

Prior to Blac Chyna’s birthday bash for Dream, Rob and his sisters Kim, Khloe, and Kylie organized a simple celebration at their home. The Arthur George owner took to Twitter and made a rare appearance in one of his posts during the event.

In one of the posts, Rob showed off his gifts, which include two miniature cars and a giant stuffed horse.

Blac Chyna, who is currently co-parenting Dream with Rob Kardashian, recently sued the entire Kardashian-Jenner family for allegedly targeting her online, causing damage to her image and career.

Interestingly, it has been revealed that she filed a new complaint and dropped the famous sisters — all except for Kim. According to reports, Blac Chyna omitted Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie from the formerly lengthy list of defendants.

It remains unclear why Blac Chyna decided to drop the Kardashian-Jenner sisters in her lawsuit.

