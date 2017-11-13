Shamea Morton On Joining ‘RHOA’ Full Time With Porsha Williams And Kandi Burruss

Will Shamea Morton be holding a peach alongside Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss one day? Last season on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Shamea, one of Porsha’s good friends, found herself at the center of a scandal when Porsha’s other good friend, Phaedra Parks, claimed that Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, enjoyed threesomes with Shamea. So far this season, Shamea has again been shown frequently, this time trying to repair her friendship with Porsha after Phaedra’s departure. Some of Shamea’s fans have made it clear via social media that they want to see Shamea on the show not only as a recurring cast member but as a starring housewife. On Sunday night, Shamea responded to the question of whether she would join the cast as a full-time housewife in the next season.

Unfortunately for Shamea’s fans, the answer is apparently a no. Shamea posted a photo of herself with some of her guests at the bridal shower that was featured on Sunday night’s episode. In response to a fan who asked her when she’s getting a peach, Shamea, who got married over the summer, explained that her husband doesn’t want her to do it. Shamea claimed that her goal is not to get a peach but have a healthy marriage.

“shameamorton: @mrs.mel_all my husband doesn’t think the show is good for new marriages/relationships so… my goal is not to get a peach. I️ want a healthy marriage.”

Shamea also addressed the drama that happened at her bridal shower party, where she and Porsha got into a very heated argument over Porsha not wanting to go to Kenya for Shamea’s upcoming wedding. In response to one viewer who asked Shamea why she didn’t pay for Porsha to go to Kenya if she really wanted her there that badly, Shamea revealed that she actually did make that offer several times but it was edited out of the show.

“shameamorton: @mrs_k.smith ummmm yes I️ did…. several times but that’s the s**t they don’t show you.”

Last season on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, besides the shocking threesome with Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker claim, Phaedra Parks also claimed that Shamea Morton went after people’s husbands in Atlanta. Phaedra’s claims put Porsha Williams in an uncomfortable situation, since Porsha was supposed to be one of Shamea’s best friends. Instead of denying Phaedra’s claims, however, Porsha not only stayed silent but suggested that they were true as well. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Shamea, in a scathing social media post that she put up immediately after the episode aired, denied Phaedra’s claims and criticized Porsha for not having her back. On the reunion show, Shamea lashed out at Phaedra over her claims and confronted Porsha about not defending her.

This season, with the departure of Phaedra, Shamea and Porsha have tried to re-build their friendship. Yet the effort has so far encountered big bumps. On Sunday night’s episode, during her bridal party, Shamea questioned Porsha on why she wasn’t going to make the trip to Kenya to be in her wedding. Porsha claimed that she couldn’t sit on a plane for that long because of her medical condition where she faints. Shamea didn’t seem to buy that explanation and continued to question Porsha. Porsha, meanwhile, felt as if Shamea was openly embarrassing her when she already knew why she couldn’t go.

All the while, Kandi Burruss and her friend, Carmon Cambrice, made it clear that they found Porsha’s explanation a silly excuse. They made fun of Porsha in whispers, with Carmon in particular having a go at Porsha. The bridal party ended with Shamea and Porsha yelling at one another in Porsha’s car.

Yet it seems that despite all the drama that’s currently shown on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Shamea Morton and Porsha Williams were able to get past the issues and fix their friendship. Just a week ago, Porsha posted a photo of herself with her sister and Shamea. Porsha called Shamea, who went to see her perform in a play, one of her babies.

my babies @shameamorton @lodwill ???? #MyLoves A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on Nov 5, 2017 at 1:22pm PST

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]