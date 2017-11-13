Rian Johnson To Develop A Brand New Trilogy Of ‘Star Wars’ With New Characters

Star Wars fans would be delighted to know that there will be an upcoming brand new trilogy of Star Wars. It will be written and directed by Rian Johnson, the director of the Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

This exciting news was announced by the Walt Disney Co. last Thursday. Disney stated that in shepherding this new trilogy that is separate from the episodic Skywalker saga, Johnson will introduce new characters from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored.

Kathleen Kennedy, the Lucasfilm president, praised Johnson for his creative work in crafting The Last Jedi. She described it as one of her great joys of her career. She also added that Johnson will do amazing things with the blank canvas of this new trilogy, as noted by CBS Miami.

With the introduction of new characters, this new trilogy could be different. It will probably not involve Finn, Rey of other characters introduced in The Force Awakens. It will be really a brand new trilogy that will involve new characters exclusively.

Johnson will collaborate with his producing partner Ram Bergman in filming this new trilogy. Johnson and Bergman stated that they had the time of their lives collaborating with Lucasfilm and Disney on The Last Jedi.

They further said that Star Wars is the greatest modern mythology and they feel very happy and favored to have contributed to it. They cannot wait to continue with this new series of films, as noted by CNBC.

Disney has bought this space saga series from Lucasfilm in 2012 for $4 billion. Ever since, the series has become one of the most popular and successful brands of Disney. In fact, the Disney’s first Star Wars film, The Force Awakens has collected over $2 billion all around the world. This makes it one of the biggest box office successes worldwide.

Likewise, the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story had made more than $1 billion last year. Meanwhile, the Star Wars fans could watch the next Disney Star Wars film, The Last Jedi in theaters on December 15. Disney also announced that the live-action Star Wars series’ will be introduced on its streaming service in 2019.

[Featured Image by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images]