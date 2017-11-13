Things have taken a dark turn in The Walking Dead Season 8. After many victories in the first three episodes, King Ezekiel suffered a horrible loss in “Some Guy.” So is it possible that Negan is planning something huge for the people of Alexandria, Hilltop, and the Kingdom? The bad guy simply is not done with doling out terrible revenge for the rebellion and his plans could finally come to light in “The Big Bad U.”

In The Walking Dead Season 8, Episode 4, fans were shocked to see that Ezekiel’s men have been defeated. The King himself was taken hostage by a Savior but was immediately saved by the ax-wielding Jerry. Unfortunately, it looked like Ezekiel and Jerry would end up being killed by a horde of walkers, if not for Carol deciding to abandon her own mission to steal more weapons from the Saviors.

The fourth episode also delivered one of the most devastating deaths in the series. As Ezekiel, Jerry, and Carol were on their way back to the Kingdom, they are attacked by more walkers in a ditch. This is when Shiva arrives to save her former rescuer, only to be torn apart by the undead. It certainly looks like things will be different for Ezekiel in The Walking Dead Season 8, Episode 5, but “The Big Bad U” is set to do more than show the King mourn for his beloved cat.

The synopsis for The Walking Dead Season 8, Episode 5 suggests that “The Big Bad U” will take place solely in Sanctuary as Negan continues to figure out how he can defeat Rick Grimes, Maggie Rhee, and Ezekiel. There is a possibility that the other main characters will not appear in next Sunday’s episode. However, Father Gabriel is expected to make an appearance as Negan’s story unfolds from the survivor’s point of view.

So what exactly does the villain intend to do after his victory over Ezekiel and the Kingdom? Some believe Negan might be looking for a weak link in Hilltop and could seek out Gregory once again in The Walking Dead Season 8, Episode 5. “The Big Bad U” will air on AMC on November 19.

[Featured Image by AMC]