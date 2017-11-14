Suri Cruise 2017: Katie Holmes Wants Nothing To Do With Tom Cruise And Scientology For Daughter’s Sake

Suri Cruise has not seen her dad Tom Cruise for a long time and Scientology is most likely to blame for their strained relationship. But despite the Mission: Impossible 6 actor’s absence in his daughter’s life, it appears that the 11-year-old still grew up to be a happy kid and Katie Holmes wants to keep it that way.

Being the daughter of Hollywood superstar, Tom Cruise, and America’s sweetheart, Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise instantly became one of the most popular celebrity kids to date whether she likes it or not. And because of that status, the young child has been repeatedly followed by paparazzi to see what she looks like now and to know how she’s doing.

Surprisingly, despite growing up without a father, Suri Cruise is living a pretty normal life. In fact, the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes is doing most things that kids her age are doing like going to school and taking ballet lessons.

Suri Cruise used to be daddy’s little girl, but after Katie Holmes filed for divorce from Tom Cruise back in 2012, the Mission: Impossible 6 actor‘s relationship with his daughter quickly went downhill. Although the Dawson’s Creek star never talked about the real reason why she ended their marriage, it was believed that the 55-year-old actor’s ties with Scientology may have caused the split.

Happy Monday ???? A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Nov 13, 2017 at 11:06am PST

Scientology is known for separating families once a member decided to leave the cult-like religion. Since Katie Holmes has chosen to officially end her marriage with Tom Cruise, the actress is considered a “Suppressive Person” or “SP,” therefore the Mission: Impossible 6 actor should disconnect from her even if it means cutting ties with Suri Cruise as well.

Despite this unfortunate situation, it appears that Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise have already gotten used to their new norm. In fact, multiple reports revealed that the 38-year-old actress is already enjoying a new romance with Jamie Foxx, so Tom Cruise is clearly out of the picture.

As for Suri Cruise, an earlier report shared that she has “stopped missing” her dad, which is allegedly the reason why Katie Holmes has never talked about Tom Cruise even in her interviews to protect her daughter and spare her from more heartaches.

My sweetie ???????????????????????????????????????? A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Sep 6, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

[Featured Image by Jackson Lee/AP Images]