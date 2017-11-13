Sex Toy Recorded User Session Without Consent, Company Says Recording Is ‘Minor Bug’ Not Saved In Database

The user of a sex toy recently took to Reddit, alerting others that an intimate session was recorded by the device without the user knowing the sexual encounter was being digitally memorialized. As a result, the company that produces the high-tech vibrator announced the recording was simply a glitch and that none of the information gathered on the recording was saved in its database.

The user’s incident took place while using Lovense’s remote control vibrator app, which recorded and saved an audio file six minutes long somewhere in the phone’s media storage, reports The Verge. According to the report, the user of the Lovense Remote app said permission was given to the app so it could access the camera and the microphone but only for use with the app’s “chat function and to send voice clips on command.”

In essence, the user emphasized the permission given to the app had nothing to do with continual recording while the sex toy was in use, according to The Verge.

Responding to the Reddit post, a commenter claiming to be a representative of Lovense said this recording snafu was due to a “minor software bug” in the last version of the Lovense Remote Android app, Engadget reports.

A representative for Lovense emailed a statement to The Verge, confirming the Reddit commenter was a spokesperson for the company. The statement noted that no audio files are stored on company servers and each of these files is supposed to auto-delete at the end of every session. A bug in the software prevented this, but the representative said the bug had been fixed and a file should delete automatically when each session is over.

The Hong Kong-based company Lovense also had issues earlier this year with a butt plug called the Hush. The Verge reports the sex toy was “hackable” because its case somehow made it extremely susceptible when it came to Bluetooth issues.

Lovense isn’t the first sex toy company to have glitch issues with regard to new technology and user privacy. According to Newsweek, in April 2017, the company We-Vibe was required to pay out millions in a class action lawsuit after the app used with its vibrator recorded information about the intimate habits of users.

Newsweek also reports that in September, a device used by sex workers involving a vibrating endoscope with a camera to illuminate and livestream the vaginal canal was found to be hackable when connected to WiFi.

