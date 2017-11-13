Galaxy S9 News: Samsung’s 2018 A-Series Might End Up Sabotaging Its Upcoming Flagships

Samsung is revving up for the release of the Galaxy S9 and S9+. The South Korean tech company is expected to introduce incremental changes to the upcoming flagship phones. Besides the company’s top-tier phones, however, it appears that Samsung is planning upgrades to the Galaxy A-Series as well.

According to SamMobile, there is evidence to support that the Asian tech company has decided to build the Galaxy A5 with an Infinity Display first seen on the Galaxy S8 and S8+. The site reported that an international, unlocked model of the A5 was spotted on an HTML5 Test website featuring the Infinity Display with an 18:5:9 aspect ratio.

It stands to reason that if the A5 has an Infinity Display, the Galaxy A7, the higher-end model in the A-Series, will feature the same screen too. Some speculations, however, suggest that the upcoming A-Series’ screens might look more like the Galaxy S8 Active’s panel, which does not feature a curved display.

Still, the new mid-range phones are expected to be built with slim bezels and will probably not feature a physical home button. There is a high possibility that Samsung will include a fingerprint sensor at the back of both phones.

The speculated upgrades to the Galaxy A-Series devices, specifically on the A7, bridges the gap between Samsung’s mid-range phones and its flagship line. In fact, the rumored specs of the 2018 A7 model already rivals that of the Galaxy S8.

According to GSM Arena, the upcoming A7 variant will feature a 16MP camera and a 5.7″ Super AMOLED display. The smartphone will run on 6GB of RAM and have a 3600mAh battery. In comparison, the Galaxy S8 has a 12MP camera and a 5.8″ Super AMOLED display which is only slightly bigger than the 2018 A7. However, the S8 will be left in the dust when the new A7 is launched, with only 4GB of RAM and a 3000mAh battery.

Samsung is allegedly sticking to the 4GB of RAM with the Galaxy S9, reported Tech Radar. Express adds that the next Galaxy flagship may also have a dual camera as seen on the Note 8. The only other new feature expected on the Galaxy S9 and S9+ is facial recognition, similar to Apple’s Face ID on the iPhone X.

These little upgrades to the S9 and S9+ may not be enough for casual mobile users. The 2018 A7 will have a similar design to the flagship phones and may even have more memory, despite having an older OS and most likely a weaker processor.

Conversely, the next flagship will probably have a stronger processor and newer OS, but lack the extra RAM. In the end, the price of both phones will be the decisive difference between consumers choosing one or the other. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ are speculated to launch by February or March of 2018. The new A-Series devices are rumored to launch much later in the year.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]