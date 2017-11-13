Kylie Jenner Pregnant: ‘Life Of Kylie’ Star Gets Support From Family Despite Reports That She Feels ‘Alone’

Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy has been a hot topic for quite a while now. Although she has yet to address all the baby rumors, an earlier scoop claimed that the Life Of Kylie star felt “alone” during this important moment of her life. However, a new report revealed that the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is getting support from her family despite the previous claims.

The 20-year-old reality star’s confidence is something that her followers try to imitate. Kylie Jenner seems to be living everyone’s fantasy being rich, famous, and sure of herself. But reports suggested that she is not too happy with her unique situation and that she allegedly has grown “tired” of hiding her top-secret pregnancy.

Radar Online claims that Kylie Jenner “is just an emotional wreck right now. She does not know what to do or who to trust, and she is just so vulnerable right now.” The source then added that the Kylie Lip Kit mogul “does not know how to be an adult, let alone be a mother. She’s feeling so alone!”

Gossip Cop quickly slammed the claims, noting that there are a lot of flaws in the report. The site shared that Kylie Jenner gets “overwhelming support” from her family. Her not being seen in public as much as before is her own decision to keep her privacy and not because her mom, Kris Jenner, locked her up until the “big pregnancy reveal.”

Kardashian Decade A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 19, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

It can be recalled that Kylie Jenner has already noted in the Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Life Of Kylie series that she is not born to be popular. The social media princess has never really adjusted well to her family’s fame and living a life in the public eye is still very overwhelming for her.

If Kylie Jenner will have it her way, she revealed that she would rather live on a farm with horses and chickens. Unfortunately for her, she has to deal with the Hollywood life especially now that talks about her being pregnant can’t seem to die down.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have yet to comment on the baby rumors.

@hollywoodreporter A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 16, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

[Featured Image by David Buchan/Getty Images]