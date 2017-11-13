WWE Rumors: James Ellsworth Not Done With WWE, Women Deliver Classic Moves On Him

In recent WWE rumors, it was mentioned that James Ellsworth might be leaving the WWE after his split with Carmella. However, a hilarious post-match moment happened just a day or so ago involving the creator of “No Chin Music” as he tried to reclaim “Ms. Money in the Bank” at one of WWE’s overseas shows. Here’s the latest on what’s going on with James Ellsworth and whether he could be back on SmackDown Live or not.

As reported by Sportskeeda, James Ellsworth was on hand for WWE’s recent show in Milan, Italy. However, he wasn’t scheduled for a match but instead arrived out wearing a sling and neckbrace. Ellsworth proceeded to head to the ring and once inside grabbed “The Princess of Staten Island” by her arm to try to take her out of the ring. Carmella pulled away, and as James turned around he was met by the first classic finishing move.

Tamina delivered a Shawn Michaels tribute, hitting a Super Kick to send Ellsworth crashing to the mat. Charlotte Flair was up next with Stone Cold Steve Austin’s “Stone Cold Stunner,” followed by Naomi doing Scotty 2 Hotty’s “Worm” move. To close the segment, “The Irish Lass Kicker” Becky Lynch donned a sock on her fist and honored Mick Foley’s “Mr. Socko” Claw as she put Ellsworth down to the mat.

Nighty night #wwemilan A post shared by James Ellsworth (@jamesellsworthwrestling) on Nov 10, 2017 at 3:27pm PST

The beatdown segment happened at several other overseason shows in addition to Milan. An Instagram video (see below) was posted by WWE showing off the hilarity of the moment. The fans in Italy seemed to enjoy it as the women’s superstars from SmackDown Live got to have some fun.

It’s possible that this could be an upcoming spot on an episode of WWE’s SmackDown Live to further write off Ellsworth. In recent WWE rumors, Wrestling Observer Newsletter journalist Dave Meltzer suggested that Ellsworth’s loss to Becky Lynch on SmackDown, followed by the post-match attack from Carmella, was to help get rid of Ellsworth on the show. It would be an unfortunate comedic loss for the blue brand, as Ellsworth has been involved in some interesting segments over the past year he’s been in WWE.

However, one of those moments that Ellsworth was part of was actually winning the first-ever women’s Money in the Bank ladder match for Carmella by climbing the ladder and tossing the briefcase down to her. The incident drew outrage from plenty of fans who felt it was a slap in the face for the women’s division as they were trying to reach new heights. Now Ellsworth is getting smacked around some as payback.

It should be interesting to see if James Ellsworth shows up on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live ahead of the WWE Survivor Series 2017 pay-per-view.

[Featured Image by WWE]