Donald Trump Poured Wine Down The Back Of Writer’s Dress For Hitler Article: Tina Brown Recalls Event [Video]

Editor Tina Brown didn’t hold back when speaking with CBS Sunday Morning about her experiences with President Donald Trump over the years. Brown spoke with the morning show, as seen in the below video, regarding her new book, The Vanity Fair Diaries: 1983-1992. Tina admitted that while she found Trump entertaining and beguiling back in 1990, because Trump “always came on the line with a gag” that won the hearts of the press, that act grew annoying over time.

Brown criticized the way Trump’s “freshness and bravado” turned into a desire for publicity that made Trump “impossible to deal with” over time. Especially after Marie Brenner, a woman who Tina called one of Vanity Fair‘s best writers, published an article that spoke of Trump’s reading materials. An article called “After The Gold Rush” in the archives details more of Trump allegedly having Hitler’s speeches nearby. Tina said that Marie noticed Trump had Adolf Hitler’s speeches in his office and published that information. According to Tina, Trump “went ballistic” and got revenge on the writer one year later at a party, when Brenner “felt something cold and wet in the back of her dress” and turned to see Trump “progressing across the room.”

According to Tina, Trump had “emptied wine down her dress,” simply because Trump didn’t like the fact that Brenner told the public about Trump having Hitler’s speeches.

That was part of Tina’s reasoning for calling interactions with Trump “less and less entertaining.” Besides dishing about Trump’s alleged treatment of a female writer, Brown also spoke about other personalities in the news beyond the once real estate magnate turned President Trump.

Brown spoke about producer Harvey Weinstein and how she wasn’t his type, which Tina said geared more towards 21-year-old actresses in high heels.

Meanwhile, news about Trump allegedly pouring wine down the back of Brenner’s dress and possessing Hitler’s speeches is making the rounds on Twitter and being met with criticism. Some folks on Facebook are also reacting in horror at the thought of Trump allegedly dumping wine down the back of a writer’s dress due to her reporting that wasn’t 100 percent flattering to Trump’s image.

