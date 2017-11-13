‘Teen Mom 2’s’ Javi Marroquin And Briana DeJesus Enjoyed A Romantic Weekend — Is Kailyn Lowry Jealous??

Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus are dating– at least it looks that way. As In Touch Weekly reports, Briana has not confirmed that she is in a romantic relationship with Marroquin. In late October, the newest Teen Mom 2 cast member told a fan on Twitter that she and Javi are “friends.” This is in sharp contrast to Javi’s admission to People Magazine that he and Briana are, in fact, dating.

In any case, Javi and Briana spent time together this weekend and it certainly seemed very romantic. According to In Touch, it looks like Javi flew out to see the mother of two. During the week, Marroquin hinted that he would be seeing his “bae” soon.

Briana posted a kissy face emoji as a reply.

This weekend Briana posted a photo of them together on her Instagram page. In the photo, they’re standing outside of a steakhouse restaurant, presumably the venue of their dinner date. Javi later posted a video of them having fun and dancing very close to one another in time to bachata– a type of Latin music that originates from the Dominican Republic.

“Tengo un amor,” Javi wrote in the caption of the photo which literally translates to, “I have a love.”

This isn’t the first time that Javi and Briana have posted pictures/video of them having fun together.

Javiana❤️ A post shared by Bri Baby???? (@_brianadejesus) on Nov 12, 2017 at 8:13am PST

Back in September, posted a photo of Javi holding her baby on Snapchat. She captioned the photo, “Daddy Javi.” She later deleted the photo from the Snapchat story, presumably because of backlash from Teen Mom fans. Fans may have been upset about the relationship because Marroquin is the ex-husband of Briana’s Teen Mom 2 co-star, Kailyn Lowry.

According to In Touch Weekly, Kailyn does not seem to be too bothered about the relationship.

“I don’t really know much about it but I wish them the best,” Kail told the tabloid exclusively before adding, “That’s all I’ll say on that!”

However, there were rumors that both women argued about Javi around the time of the taping of the Teen Mom 2 reunion.

Tengo un amor @_brianadejesus A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Nov 12, 2017 at 1:55pm PST

Why do you think that Briana DeJesus is still denying that she is dating Javi Marroquin? Do you think that Kailyn Lowry is jealous of their relationship? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WE tv]