It certainly looks like Hawaii Five-0 Season 8 is doing well despite the absence of two key characters. The recent departure of Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park had been devastating for fans who were hoping to see more of Chin Ho Kelly and Kono Kalakaua. Interestingly, Alex O’Loughlin has revealed that it was strange not to have Kim and Park around on the set.

Earlier this year, Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park made headlines when they demanded equal pay because their Hawaii Five-0 co-stars Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan were earning more than they were. The dispute took several weeks, but in the end, Kim and Park were unable to agree with CBS on a deal on their salary. This lead to the two stars leaving H50 and the series had to write their characters off before the premiere of Season 8.

Fans had a lot to say about Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park’s exit but their former castmates were remarkably silent about the incident. Interestingly, Alex O’Loughlin has spoken up about Kim and Park’s departure but also reveals that Hawaii Five-0 Season 8 intends to continue on without them.

Alex O’Loughlin recently attended the show’s Sunset on the Beach screening at Queen’s Beach in Waikiki. During the event, the actor was asked by Hawaii News Now if things were different on the set without Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park. O’Loughlin had a hopeful response about the future of Hawaii Five-0.

“It was a little odd in the beginning, but it’s like we didn’t miss a beat and that piece right there is testament to the show and how much we all put into it.”

It certainly sounds like Alex O’Loughlin is eager to move on with the Hawaii Five-0 storyline, whether it involves Chin Ho Kelly and Kono Kalakaua or not. Castmate Taylor Wily confessed that he misses Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park but was also quick to add that “those guys have big things to do.”

The 8th annual Sunset on the Beach screening in Waikiki was attended by 100 veterans, members of the military, and fans who were hoping to meet the cast of Hawaii Five-0. The guests were treated to an advanced screening of this week’s episode.

Hawaii Five-0 Season 8 airs on CBS every Friday nights.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]