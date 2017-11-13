‘CSI: Miami’ Actress Eva LaRue Claims Steven Seagal Sexually Harassed Her In ‘Weirdo Kimono’ During Audition

Actress Eva LaRue is just one of a number of women who are speaking out, claiming that action movie star Steven Seagal sexually harassed them. The CSI: Miami actress alleges that more than two decades ago, Seagal, wearing only underwear and a kimono, opened the garment in front of her during an audition in his home.

Just days ago LaRue spoke exclusively to Deadline, saying in 1990, when she was just 22-years-old, her agent set up an audition for her that involved going to Seagal’s house. She felt odd about auditioning at a private residence but was reassured by her agent that everything was on the up-and-up and that the casting director and several producers would be there as well.

The actress was pleased when she arrived at Seagal’s home because two men were present, along with a female casting director who noted LaRue was “perfect for the role.”

In retrospect, LaRue told Deadline she believes there was actually no movie or role and that the meeting was “all just a setup.”

She noted that Seagal was dressed in a “weirdo kimono” and directed her to follow him into his office to review the script. LaRue described the room as being more like a combination guest room and office with what she asserts included a “literal casting couch” where Seagal asked her to sit, Deadline reports.

LaRue alleges that while her back was turned during her walk to the couch, Seagal locked the door behind her. She said he then came toward her and opened his kimono, wearing only underwear beneath it.

The actress told Deadline she jumped to her feet and tried to unlock the door as quickly as possible. All the while she said she was trying politely to excuse herself saying, “I wish I could stay, but I can’t… I have another meeting…”

LaRue claims she asked Seagal to send the script to her agent, while the actor kept insisting she sit down and have a drink. She declined and headed out the door as fast as possible.

The actress noted that “back then” agents knew exactly what was going on. She told Deadline, “It was part of being a woman in the industry.” LaRue also said that she’s told the same story “a thousand times” but it never seemed to matter until now.

Just last week, actress Jenny McCarthy shared her story once again regarding an uncomfortable 1995 audition she claims she had with Seagal for his movie Under Siege 2. She initially told her story in 1998, three years after the incident allegedly occurred.

McCarthy spoke out on her SiriusXM radio show about the incident with Seagal, alleging that the film action star sexually harassed her and subsequently threatened her when she would not comply with his requests to undress and show him her body, according to Deadline.

Seagal’s spokesperson has denied McCarthy’s claims to at least one media outlet, Deadline reports.

The Los Angeles Times writes that McCarthy’s story comes in the wake of recent accusations against Seagal by other women. Actress Portia de Rossi recently tweeted that Seagal unzipped his pants during an audition, and actress Julianna Marguiles claimed, according to Variety, that when meeting with the actor years ago, he made sure she knew he was armed with a gun.

[Featured Image by Mike Windle/Getty Images for P.S. Arts]