‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jack & Ashley’s Crushing Discovery, Victoria’s Power Grab, & A Revenge Plan

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack (Peter Bergman) Abbott will discover a shocker about their mother, Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams). Ash and Jack believe that Dina’s odd behavior is because of the mild stroke she suffered last month. Little do they know something else is wrong. Dina’s diagnosis will rock the Abbott family.

According to Soap Central, Dina will cause some drama during the week of November 13. Last week, Dina stabbed Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) after a verbal altercation at the Newman party. It will lead to Dina’s arrest and diagnosis.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) makes a power play and hopes it pays off for her. Newman Enterprises is in real trouble. Victoria struggles to get control of the situation and makes a risky decision.

Victoria joined Newman Enterprises after Brash & Sassy tanked after Billy (Jason Thompson) used an unethical manufacturer. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victoria believed that NE was on solid ground and it would relieve some of the stress.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that DesignDate app throws Newman into a huge scandal. The media speculates that Victor lied about not knowing about Zack’s secret life. It becomes a PR nightmare for Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John) to sort out.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week, Nov. 13-17. Chelsea's connection to Jordan is exposed. https://t.co/4ckyC4eqaD #YR pic.twitter.com/ab5fAXR246 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 12, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) may have made a mistake by exposing Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) and Jorgan Wilde’s (Darnell Kirkwood) wild past. Hilary swore to Jordan she would get even if he did not back off. Jordan refused to listen, so Hilary made good on her word.

Chelsea cannot believe that Hilary, a person she has a business partnership with, would expose her on the air. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Chelsea vows to get even with Hilary, threatening to expose her for the schemer she is.

Do you think Dina will help Victor find Abby and Scott? Will Chelsea get even with Hilary? What will Victoria do to make the Newman scandal go away?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]