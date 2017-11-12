Carrie Underwood Cancels Performances After Falling And Breaking Her Wrist Outside Her Home

Former American Idol contestant and country music superstar Carrie Underwood reportedly took quite a tumble at her home on Friday night, resulting in a serious injury and performance cancellations. As Daily Mail reports, 34-year-old Underwood is said to have fallen on some steps outside her home just days after her high-profile CMA hosting gig. In addition to suffering from painful cuts and bruises, Carrie also broke her wrist. Fortunately, while her injury is serious, it is definitely not life-threatening, and Underwood is reportedly home recuperating this weekend after being treated and released at a local hospital.

After getting word that his wife had been injured, Carrie Underwood’s ex-professional hockey player husband Mike Fisher reportedly headed back home to Nashville to be with her during her recovery – and he’s not the only one to share some serious love with Underwood in the wake of her unexpected injury.

According to UKCountryRadio.com presenter Allan Watkiss, he believes that Underwood will be virtually basking in sympathy and support from her fans as she recuperates rather than performs over the next several weeks. Watkiss also expressed relief that Carrie Underwood was injured after her CMA hosting stint and not before.

“I’m sure Carrie’s fans will have every sympathy with her…Thank goodness it happened after her big gig of hosting last week’s CMA Awards.”

On Sunday morning, Underwood took a moment to tweet about her injuries and thank her fans and her “best hubby in the world.” According to the country music darling, she expects to be “alright,” although she admitted that getting back to 100 percent might “take some time.”

Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody…I’ll be alright…might just take some time…glad I’ve got the best hubby in the world to take care of me. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) November 12, 2017

Because of the extent of the injuries she sustained in her Friday night fall, a spokesperson for Carrie Underwood says that she will be missing some upcoming performances. While a comprehensive list of the shows she’ll be axing hasn’t been made public, her highly anticipated performance at Sunday night’s Country Rising benefit concert is a definite no-go. The concert, which will take place in Nashville, was slated to include Underwood, along with a slew of additional country music icons, from George Strait to Reba McEntire.

Also included in the Country Rising lineup is Jason Aldean, who was performing onstage during the October 1 Las Vegas mass shooting. With or without Carrie Underwood, the show is scheduled to go on, and proceeds are earmarked to benefit the victims of the deadly Las Vegas shooting, as well as those impacted by this year’s deadly string of hurricanes in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, Florida, and Texas.

While Carrie Underwood’s slip and fall and broken wrist are arguably notable events in the superstar’s life, her injuries aren’t even the first story to get her name in the news this week. Underwood also made headlines, alongside her CMA co-host Brad Paisley, for mocking Donald Trump at the annual country music award show. As KAGSTV reports, the duo (seemingly in response to a CMA ban on journalists asking questions about guns, the Las Vegas shooting and/or political affiliations) sang a duet digging on the POTUS and his proclivity for Twitter drama.

According to Underwood, she and Paisley weren’t allowed to do any of their “silly little songs” at the award’s show this year. The pair then joked themselves into Trump-mocking rendition of her hit song “Before He Cheats,” hysterically dubbed “Before He Tweets.”

“Right now, he’s probably in his PJs, reaching for his cellphone. Right now, he’s probably asking Siri, ‘How in the hell do you spell Pocahontas?”

@carrieunderwood sorry about your fall, maybe a little bad karma for somebody who's such a Christian to criticize the POTUS . Just another case of a celebrity showing off — Sharon (@ShaHut) November 12, 2017

Maybe that voodoo is working already… don't dis the pres!!! Lol truth is now she is hiding from the inevitable loss of money and career. — HTMarkRSr???????????????? (@HTMarkRSr) November 12, 2017

when ppl say that Carrie Underwood’s fall was karma after her and brad’s joke on trump….lmao you republicans stay mad ???? — Michael Trea Smith (@TreaSmith) November 12, 2017

Yeah Right, she just worried about the Back Lash she will get after she has to face in front of her fans for mocking our President — Eduardo Torres (@eddietorres915) November 12, 2017

Not every country or Carrie Underwood fan was impressed by the presidential mockery, however, and many took to social media to share their disdain, even vowing to boycott the CMAs in the future. Just days after dominating the Nashville headlines for her political fun-poking, Underwood tumbled hard enough to break a wrist and take herself out of the performance game for several weeks.

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley mock Trump's Twitter use at CMA Awards https://t.co/AwPHyfMhNz pic.twitter.com/3ObWqjLEkZ — TIME (@TIME) November 10, 2017

