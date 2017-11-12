The Spice Girls Will Allegedly Reunite For TV Special And Compilation Next Year As Fans Freak Out Over News

In 2018, the entire Spice Girl entourage, including Victoria Beckham, will reportedly reunite and make fans’ dreams come true all over again.

According to The Sun, Mel B (Scary Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Mel C (Sporty Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), and even Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), will come together next year for both an album and a TV special celebrating the popular girl group. The publication goes on to report that Mel C had been pushing for the reunion since this past summer and recently, each former member of the girl group is on-board for the reunion that everyone has been waiting for.

An insider reports that the reunion has been talked about from time to time, but normally Victoria Beckham is the one member of the group who will not sign on. But the source goes on to say that Mel B’s messy divorce as well as the birth of Halliwell’s son has helped bring the girls back together.

“Plans at the moment are still in the early stages, and everything involving the girls tends to be complicated because they are so busy,” the insider dishes.

Perez Hilton reported that producer Simon Fuller has been working with the group on their reunion, though the reunion plans are still in very early stages. With the girls’ busy and conflicting schedules, it is hard to get them altogether in the same place and the same time, but everyone is thrilled that it is really going to happen this time.

Spice Girls: 9 reasons why Spiceworld is the greatest pop album of the 90s https://t.co/4ZnjIJMFls — Metro (@MetroUK) November 3, 2017

When fans caught wind of the epic news on Twitter today, they went absolutely crazy over the thought of one of the most popular ’90s girl bands coming together once again. Many simply couldn’t believe the shocking news while others are elated over it.

“The Spice Girls are getting back together, life is complete.”

“The only news that can brighten a Sunday evening,” another fan chimed in.

It’s clear to see that fans are totally stoked for the reunion that many thought would never happen. In October, Geri opened up to Red Magazine, saying that she had really pushed to get the girls back together but it eventually got to the point where she gave up hope and just needed to let it go. Luckily for her and fans, things have changed as the reunion really appears to be happening.

According to The Independent, the Spice girls last reunited at the 2012 Olympics in London. While there, the group performed two of their hits, “Wannabe” and “Spice Up Your Life.”

Are you ready for a Spice Girls reunion?