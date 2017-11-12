‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Dylan Recast Returns For Sharon, Consoles Her After Scott-Abby Romance?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Dylan’s recast could return for Sharon (Sharon Case) in the near future. Dylan (formerly Steve Burton) told Sharon he would return after the “bad guys” were safely behind bars. Is it possible that Dylan would return just in time to be there for Sharon after Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall) leaves her for Abby?

According to Soap Central, a blind item teased that a once popular character will return. The report said that someone who has been gone for a few years would return for a hot storyline.

Young and the Restless fans voiced their opinion about pairing Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) and Scott. They didn’t want CBS to break up Sharon and Scott. He seems to respect Sharon and treat her well. He listens to her and encourages her to have her own dreams and life. It’s a nice change from her time as Nick Newman’s (Joshua Morrow) wife.

If Young and the Restless decides to pair Abby and Scott together after their time in the storage unit together, bringing back Dylan would be a great way to give Sharon a happy ending, too. She has missed Dylan greatly and would love to have him back in her life.

#YR SPOILER ALERT: Abby's life is in danger when Zack abducts her Get more week of November 13th scoop -> https://t.co/2ZQ2Bi6yN7 pic.twitter.com/qkxAs5Oczp — soapcentral.com (@soapcentral) November 11, 2017

Young and the Restless viewers don’t want to see Sharon’s life turned upside down. Her character is no longer weak and out of control. If they end Scott and Sharon’s relationship, it could lead to Sharon flipping out and spiraling out of control.

It’s hard not to see Scott and Abby’s chemistry. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that they will develop feelings for you, which will probably lead to months of denying their feelings for one another before they have a hot hookup.

Young and the Restless spoilers have hinted that Dylan would return for several months. Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) could use her son back in the picture. In addition, Paul (Doug Davidson) could use some help at the police station.

Would you like to see Dylan return for Sharon? If so, what actor would you like to see in the role? Do you want Abby and Scott together?

