Joy-Anna Duggar Triggers Health Concerns With ‘Huge’ Baby Bump, Fans Think She Got Pregnant On Honeymoon

Joy-Anna Duggar is well into her first pregnancy and her “huge” baby bump is sparking health concerns from her fans. When she and her husband, Austin Forsyth, first made their pregnancy announcement, the fans began to suspect them of conceiving before marriage, but now, it looks like the Counting On fans are more worried about the mother’s health.

The 20-year-old Duggar tied the knot with Austin Forsyth this past May after one of the shortest courting and engagement periods that the Duggar family has seen. And just three months after their wedding, they announced that they are expecting their first child.

“Austin and I are so thankful to announce that we are parents,” Joy-Anna wrote on their joint Instagram account. “Even before we were married we prayed that God would give us children and we are so blessed that he has given us this baby!”

From the get-go, the fans were shocked by the size of her baby bump, which seemed to look it was “”4 or 5 months along.” This added fuel to the rumors that Joy and Austin may have pulled off a shotgun wedding to cover up for the fact that she had gotten pregnant before they got married.

But now, it looks like the fans are much more concerned about her health than whether she got pregnant before the wedding. Many fans now believe that she is “25-26 weeks along,” that it is “a honeymoon baby,” and that she is due in “February,” but have expressed their worries about her health.

“Maybe she has gestational diabetes or has gained a lot of weight, or maybe it’s twins, or she’s just simply carrying big,” one fan wrote. “Either way who cares!? Stop speculating and realize this picture is about far more than her baby belly!”

“Praying for a safe and uncomplicated birth for you Joy,” another commented.

Some still continued to show that it is tragic how Duggar girls rarely ever get to enjoy their new marriages before they have to start making babies.

“Poor Joy. She’s huge,” one stated. “How sad she didn’t get to enjoy being a young married woman with a pre-pregnancy body for very long at all.”

On her Instagram, it does not look like Joy looks like she is having particularly a bad time being pregnant and married to Austin Forsyth. She and her husband recently took a trip out to Texas to attend a friend’s wedding and posted about their experiences at a rodeo.

We had a great time at the Fort Worth Stockyard. I grew up going to Texas rodeos but this is our first together. #thelonestarstate #texan #bullriding A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Nov 4, 2017 at 10:03pm PDT

Do you think Joy will have health complications like Jill when giving birth to her first baby? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Austin & Joy Forsyth/Instagram]