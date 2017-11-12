Watch Patriots Vs. Broncos 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channel, Time, & NFL Odds

Football fans will watch on Sunday as the Patriots vs. Broncos live streaming online and televised game coverage takes place. The two AFC foes will square off for the latest edition of Sunday Night Football with New England trying to pick up their fifth-straight win as Denver tries to shake off a serious slump. Can Tom Brady guide his squad to victory at Mile High Stadium? Here’s the latest game preview with NFL matchup odds, channel, game time, and how to watch the Patriots vs. Broncos live streaming online.

After a 3-1 start to the season, the Denver Broncos enter tonight’s game having lost four straight games. They’ve lost their last three games all on the road, including a 51-23 blowout at the hands of the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles. New England has won four in a row which included a 21-13 home win over the Los Angeles Chargers last week, and a 23-7 win over the Falcons at home before that.

The Pats have actually played better on the road so far this season with a 3-0 record. Brady is second in the league right now with 2,541 passing yards. That only trails Russell Wilson of the Seahawks by two yards since Seattle played on Thursday night. New England is also fourth in the league in total yards on offense with 3,289 but Denver ranks among the best defensive team in that category as they’ve only allowed 280.8 yards per game to their opponents this season. In recent news for the Pats, they’ll also have Martellus Bennett back on the field for the game tonight, per a tweet from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The latest compiled game odds for this matchup via Odds Shark show that the New England Patriots are favored by seven points on the road tonight. For the moneyline, the Pats are -290 to -320 at various sportsbooks, with the home team priced as +245 to +260 underdogs. The over/under points total is at a consensus of 44.5 points for the game as of this report.

Sunday Night Football featuring the New England Patriots at Denver Broncos is slated for an 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time start. This game will be telecast live on NBC and their affiliated channels around the United States. For the live streaming online feed, fans will want to watch via the NBC Sports Live Extra website or compatible apps. A cable or satellite subscription may be required to log in and use the service.

BB breaks down the Broncos on the Belestrator: pic.twitter.com/evRyE4zNOZ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 11, 2017

There may be several additional live streaming options available for tonight’s Patriots vs. Broncos game. One of those is the Verizon NFL Mobile app available to Verizon customers on their compatible devices. NFL Sunday Ticket from DirecTV is a similar option but only features “out-of-market” games for viewing. There’s also NFL Game Pass, which is a subscription-based service to stream live NFL games each and every week. More details are available at the GamePass.NFL.com website.

[Featured Image by Jack Dempsey/AP Images]